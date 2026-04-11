



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan announced on Thursday that the final proposal for India’s military Theaterisation is nearing completion. He confirmed that the plan will be submitted to the Ministry of Defence for official approval in approximately a week. This structural overhaul represents the most significant reform for the Indian Armed Forces since the country gained independence.





The CDS shared these updates during a fireside chat at the Ran Samvad event in Bangalore. He noted that while all three services have reached a consensus on the fundamental concept of Theaterisation, some minor differences remain regarding its "manifestation," or the specific details of its practical execution.





The development process for this reform has been internally designated as "Operation Tiranga." General Chauhan explained that the proposal was refined through exhaustive discussions within the services and at the Chiefs of Staff Committee level. Each phase of the plan was systematically finalised before moving to the next stage to ensure cohesion.





With the internal military review complete, the report will now proceed to the Defence Minister and eventually to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for the final mandate. Sources within the security establishment suggested that the remaining points of discussion involve the sequence and pace of the implementation, which the government will now evaluate.





General Chauhan is currently serving a six-month extension granted in September 2025 and is scheduled to retire at the end of May 2026. This extension was specifically intended to allow him to oversee the transition toward these unified commands. The current timeline suggests the ministry may request further refinements before the CCS provides the ultimate go-ahead.





The finalised framework envisions three distinct theatre commands: the Western Theatre, the Northern Theatre, and the Maritime Theatre. The Western Theatre, primarily focused on Pakistan, will be led by an Air Force officer. The Northern Theatre, dealing with the Chinese border, will be commanded by an Army officer, while a Navy officer will head the Maritime Theatre.





To ensure integrated operations, each theatre commander will be supported by deputy commanders drawn from the other two services. Furthermore, the proposal suggests the creation of a Vice Chief of Defence Staff. This role, along with the theatre commanders, the service chiefs, and the CDS, will hold four-star rank.





The Indian Air Force had previously raised concerns regarding the division of limited air assets across various fronts, advocating for centralised control. Under the new agreement, Air Headquarters will retain command over strategic assets, including refuelers, transport aircraft, and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems.





Future electronic intelligence and space assets will also remain under the direct control of Air Headquarters. However, fighter jets—many of which are already distributed across existing commands—will be placed under the authority of their respective theatre commands. It is expected that as India acquires more fighter squadrons, the challenges of asset division will diminish.





Geographically, the Pakistan-focused theatre command will be headquartered in Jaipur, the current base of the Army’s South Western Command. This command will integrate elements from the Army’s Western and Southern Commands, alongside the IAF’s Western and South Western Air Commands.





The China-centric theatre command is set to be established in Lucknow, which serves as the current headquarters for the Army's Central Command. While the exact timeline for the full rollout remains flexible, the submission of the "Operation Tiranga" report marks the transition of this reform from a military concept to a formal government policy.





Agencies







