



The Indian defence sector has achieved a landmark milestone with the introduction of the Rajak ULR 50, a sophisticated long-range electro-optical surveillance platform.





Developed and manufactured entirely within the country by TATA Advanced Systems Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, this system highlights India’s growing expertise in the high-stakes aerospace and defence industry.





This indigenous technology offers an extraordinary technical edge, capable of detecting vehicles at distances exceeding 50 km and identifying human presence from over 40 km away. Furthermore, it possesses the precision to spot small drones at a 10 km range, providing security personnel with a critical window of several minutes to initiate defensive responses and effectively broadening the national counter-drone envelope.





Functioning as a strategic bridge, the Rajak ULR 50 fills the operational gap between long-range radar systems and short-range tactical electro-optical sensors. While radars serve as the "ears" of the surveillance grid for tracking aircraft and missiles, this platform acts as the "eye," ensuring a layered defence architecture that can identify everything from foot-bound infiltrators to low-observable drones.





When compared to existing domestic and international technologies, the Rajak ULR 50 demonstrates superior performance.





While systems from Bharat Electronics Limited generally cover ranges of 20 to 25 km for vehicles and drone detection radars often peak at 6 km, the Rajak ULR 50 matches or even outperforms high-end Israeli and European imports that typically range between 30 and 50 km.





The system is designed to integrate seamlessly into India's wider surveillance grid. It complements ground-based radars like Rohini and Revathi by spotting smaller targets with low radar cross-sections. In the realm of counter-drone operations, it provides early detection that allows RF jammers and other shields more reaction time, while feeding vital data into Command and Control fusion centres such as the IACCS.





Strategically, the deployment of this technology is vital for monitoring sensitive northern frontiers, including Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Beyond border security, it is intended to protect essential infrastructure such as airbases, naval stations, and refineries. Its development reduces a long-standing reliance on foreign imports, thereby significantly bolstering India’s sovereign defence autonomy.





As a flagship of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Rajak ULR 50 represents more than just a piece of hardware; it is a symbol of self-reliance. By fostering domestic innovation, India is enhancing its national security resilience and creating potential export pathways to friendly nations seeking high-performance yet affordable surveillance solutions.





The outlook for this system is transformative for the national surveillance ecosystem. As it scales up for wider deployment, the Rajak ULR 50 ensures that India’s defence remains robust and future-ready. It stands as a definitive showcase of the country’s ability to produce world-class, indigenous innovation capable of protecting its borders against a spectrum of modern threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







