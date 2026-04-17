



IndiGo has announced a strategic equity investment in Bangalore-based Sarla Aviation, marking a significant step towards building India’s first nationwide air taxi network, TOI reported.





This initiative signals the airline’s intent to diversify beyond conventional passenger services and embrace emerging technologies in aviation.





The partnership is designed to deploy advanced electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft alongside hybrid models. These aircraft will be used to establish on-demand regional and urban air mobility services, offering faster and more efficient connectivity across the country.





The initiative is expected to reduce travel time drastically, particularly for last-mile connectivity, and provide a sustainable alternative to traditional transport modes.





By investing in Sarla Aviation, IndiGo is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s aviation transformation. The collaboration reflects a broader industry trend where airlines are exploring innovative mobility solutions to meet the demands of rapidly urbanising populations.





It also underscores the growing importance of environmentally conscious aviation technologies, with eVTOLs promising lower emissions and quieter operations compared to conventional aircraft.





This development represents a major push towards reshaping India’s future of aviation. The nationwide air taxi network envisaged by IndiGo and Sarla Aviation could redefine how people travel within and between cities, bridging gaps in infrastructure and enhancing accessibility.





It is a bold step that aligns with India’s ambitions to modernise its transport ecosystem and integrate cutting-edge technology into everyday mobility.





Agencies







