



The four astronauts selected for India’s Gaganyaan mission are now set to undergo extreme heat trials in the Rann of Kutch, following their recent high-altitude analogue tests in Leh.





These simulations are part of ISRO’s broader preparations for human spaceflight, with the mission scheduled for 2027 and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) expected to be operational by 2035.





The Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) has tasked Gujarat-based Aaka Space with conducting the upcoming trials. The astronauts will be exposed to temperatures exceeding 50°C, and specialised analogue extravehicular activity (EVA) suits are being developed to support the exercise.





HSFC Director DK Singh confirmed that Aaka has been provided with objective specifications that must be incorporated into the trials.





Between 2 and 9 April 2026, astronauts Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth B Nair, Angad Pratap Singh and Ajit Krishnan participated in Mission MITRA, ISRO’s first analogue mission, conducted in Leh. The exercise tested endurance, adaptability and behavioural parameters in temperatures ranging from –11°C to –15°C. The forthcoming Kutch trials will serve as a counterpoint, challenging the astronauts in extreme heat conditions.





Aaka Space founder Aastha Jhala explained that the company has built a 40×90-foot container habitat resembling a space station, complete with a utility room, laboratory and hygiene centre. ISRO has also specified requirements relevant to future lunar missions.





Bioregenerative food modules, exercise systems and biometric features are being developed to ensure compatibility with space environments. In addition, Aaka recently tested a 3D-printed Mars radiation shield to support long-term human habitation beyond Earth.





For the Leh mission, ISRO partnered with Bangalore-based Protoplanet Pvt Ltd, which is now expanding its Himalayan Outpost for Planetary Exploration (HOPE) centre at 4,500 metres altitude for future analogue missions.





Protoplanet’s founder-director Siddharth Pandey highlighted Ladakh’s unique conditions, where temperatures shift rapidly over short distances, making it an ideal location for astronaut training and safety.





These analogue missions represent critical steps in India’s human spaceflight programme, ensuring astronauts are prepared for the diverse and extreme conditions they will face during space exploration.





Agencies







