Indian Air Force's Rafale jets seen with integrated with indigenous missile weapons stores





The Indonesian Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the plan to acquire an additional 24 Dassault Rafale fighter jets remains under consideration and has not yet been finalised as a government decision. If approved, this purchase would supplement the existing order of 42 aircraft, raising the total to 66 units signed under President Prabowo Subianto’s tenure as Defence Minister.





Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sirait, Head of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of Defence, stated on Sunday, 19 April 2026, that no decision has been made regarding the expansion of the Rafale contract.





He emphasised that discussions continue but have not yet resulted in a new agreement. The option to add more Rafales is being weighed against operational requirements, support system readiness, and budgetary capacity.





Speculation about the additional purchase has circulated since last year, resurfacing after French media outlet La Tribune reported that Indonesia might expand its Rafale fleet following a meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and French President Emmanuel Macron. According to La Tribune, the potential deal could involve 18 to 24 aircraft, though it remains contingent on Indonesia’s financial ability to support the transaction.





Meanwhile, Indonesia is continuing to receive deliveries from its existing Rafale contract. Three aircraft are scheduled to arrive mid-year, representing the second batch of the 42-unit order. This will bring the Indonesian Air Force’s Rafale fleet to six aircraft.





Rico Sirait noted that deliveries will proceed in phases, depending on contractual and technical readiness. He added that President Prabowo Subianto is expected to personally receive the new aircraft, though the date has not yet been confirmed.





The Rafale acquisition stems from five defence cooperation agreements signed between France and Indonesia on 10 February 2022, when French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly met with Prabowo.





The first delivery of three Rafales took place on 27 January 2026, marking the beginning of Indonesia’s integration of the French fighter into its air force, which already operates T-80, Hawk 100/200, Sukhoi Su-30, and F-16 aircraft.





According to defence intelligence agency Janes, the Rafale contract is valued at approximately US$6.5 billion, or around Rp 93 trillion. Aero Time ranks the Rafale as the third most expensive fighter jet globally, after the Eurofighter Typhoon and the F-35B and F-35C variants.





Agencies







