



The Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini has achieved a historic milestone by arriving at Las Palmas in Spain’s Canary Islands on 23 April 2026. This marks the maiden visit of an Indian naval ship to the archipelago, underscoring the expanding reach of India’s maritime diplomacy.





The port call forms part of the ship’s ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26 and serves as a strategic pause before embarking on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage.





During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini is scheduled to engage in professional interactions with Spanish Naval authorities. These exchanges are expected to strengthen operational understanding and lay the groundwork for deeper maritime cooperation.





In addition, the ship will be open to visitors, offering the local Spanish community and the Indian diaspora an opportunity to connect with the crew and experience India’s naval traditions first hand. This outreach highlights the Navy’s emphasis on fostering people-to-people ties alongside professional engagements.





The arrival of INS Sudarshini at Las Palmas reflects the growing maritime cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Spanish Navy. It also signals India’s intent to broaden its naval footprint across diverse geographies, reinforcing its role as a partner in global maritime security.





The deployment has already seen the ship sail from Kochi in January 2026 and undertake port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco. At each stop, the ship has carried forward the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the ancient Indian ethos of “the world is one family.”





Looking ahead, INS Sudarshini will undertake a long trans-Atlantic passage, with planned participation in Sail 250 commemorative events across various ports in the United States.





These events form part of the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebrations and will provide India with a platform to showcase its maritime heritage on a global stage.





The voyage thus represents not only a demonstration of seamanship and endurance but also a symbolic contribution to international goodwill and shared celebration.





PIB







