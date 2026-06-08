



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira facility placed a spotlight on India’s ambitious Project-76 submarine program.





During the visit, he was shown a scale model of the Naval Design Bureau’s design, which is intended to be fully developed and built in India.





This unveiling highlights the government’s determination to close the Navy’s growing capability gap in conventional submarines and to reinforce the emphasis on indigenous design and manufacturing in the maritime sector. The presentation of the model is symbolic of India’s broader push towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





India’s long-term submarine modernisation plan originally envisaged the induction of 24 conventional submarines by 2030. However, progress has been slower than anticipated. With only six Scorpene-class submarines inducted so far and several older vessels nearing retirement, the fleet remains understrength.





This shortfall has created urgency for new projects to move forward without delay. The parallel advancement of Project-75I and Project-76 is therefore seen as a pragmatic approach to address immediate operational needs while balancing foreign collaboration with indigenous development.





Project-75I, led by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in partnership with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems of Germany, has cleared technical evaluation but remains years away from its first delivery.





This timeline has opened space for Project-76 to proceed simultaneously, ensuring that India does not face a widening capability gap as older boats retire. The dual-track strategy reflects a deliberate shift in India’s defence planning, combining external expertise with domestic innovation to accelerate submarine induction and strengthen maritime deterrence.





A key technological feature of Project-76 is the incorporation of an improved Air Independent Propulsion system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. This system, also planned for retrofitting into the Kalvari-class, allows submarines to remain submerged for extended periods compared to conventional diesel-electric boats.





By reducing the need to surface frequently, AIP enhances stealth and survivability, which are critical in contested waters. This capability is expected to significantly improve India’s ability to conduct long-duration patrols and maintain a credible undersea deterrent posture in the Indo-Pacific.





The future trajectory of India’s submarine fleet will depend on the timely execution of both Project-75I and Project-76. If these programs progress without major delays, India could field a robust force of AIP-equipped conventional submarines over the next two decades, bolstering its maritime posture and reducing reliance on nuclear-powered assets.





Conversely, prolonged procurement or development setbacks could exacerbate capability gaps, leaving India vulnerable as older boats retire and regional rivals expand their undersea fleets.





The outcomes of these projects will shape not only the regional naval balance but also the trajectory of India’s domestic defence industry and its ability to project power across the Indo-Pacific.





The Hazira showcase of Project-76 thus represents more than a ceremonial event. It signals a decisive step in India’s submarine modernisation roadmap, underlining the government’s commitment to indigenous capability and its recognition of the strategic importance of undersea warfare in the evolving security environment.





Curated By IDN







