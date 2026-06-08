



India has received its fourth battery of the Russian-origin S-400 Triumf air defence system, part of the long-delayed 2018 contract for five batteries valued at approximately US$5.43 billion, as stated in an unconfirmed report by a Ukrainian media portal.





The fifth and final battery from this deal is expected to arrive within the coming months, closing out the original agreement.





The delivery of the fourth battery was delayed by the Russo-Ukrainian war, which disrupted Russian defence production and logistics, but Moscow has prioritised completing the contract despite its own shortages of air defence assets.





India’s interest in the S-400 remains strong, with reports indicating that New Delhi is now planning to order an additional five batteries beyond the original five. This would potentially expand India’s inventory to ten batteries, significantly strengthening its layered air defence architecture.





India’s enthusiasm for the S-400 stems from its proven performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where the system was deployed against Pakistan. Although both sides claimed inflated figures, Indian sources credited the S-400 with intercepting high-value targets and forcing adversary aircraft to retreat deep into their own territory. This combat experience reinforced India’s confidence in the platform’s ability to counter diverse aerial threats, including fighters, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.





Although both sides in that conflict claimed inflated figures, the S-400’s combat-tested role reinforced its reputation as a versatile and effective platform.





Operationally, the Indian Air Force expects full deployment of all ten batteries by 2028. This will tilt the regional balance of air superiority, particularly along the Line of Actual Control where Chinese incursions have tested India’s vigilance.





The procurement also aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, serving as an interim capability until indigenous systems like Akash-NG and Project Kusha mature. Defence officials emphasise that the S-400 remains indispensable for national security, and India has previously secured waivers from US CAATSA sanctions to ensure uninterrupted acquisition.





India’s potential acquisition of five more batteries would provide comprehensive coverage across critical sectors, including the northern borders and the Indian Ocean region. Each battery consists of command posts, long-range surveillance radars, engagement radars, and multiple launchers equipped with a mix of missiles such as the 40N6 for long-range targets and the 9M96 for shorter-range threats.





Integration with India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and indigenous radars will create a robust, networked defence grid capable of countering saturation attacks.





Operationally, the Indian Air Force expects that expanding to ten batteries would tilt the regional balance of air superiority, particularly along the Line of Actual Control with China and the western front with Pakistan.





The procurement would also serve as an interim capability until indigenous systems like Akash-NG and Project Kusha mature. India has previously secured waivers from US CAATSA sanctions to ensure uninterrupted acquisition, underscoring the strategic importance of the S-400 to national security.





Agencies







