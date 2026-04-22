



Iran has made the lifting of the Strait of Hormuz blockade a firm precondition for any resumption of negotiations, with its UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stating that Tehran is prepared to engage in talks only once the United States ends its naval restrictions.





Speaking to Rudlaw News Network at UN headquarters, Iravani stressed that Washington must first halt what he described as “ceasefire violations” before dialogue can proceed. Tasnim News Agency reported his remarks, which underscored that while communication channels may exist, the blockade remains the primary obstacle to diplomacy.





Iravani explained that Iran had told the United States to break the blockade, adding that there were signs Washington might be ready to do so. He suggested that once the blockade is lifted, the next round of negotiations could take place in Istanbul.





He emphasised that Iran had not initiated military aggression, arguing that the war was started by the United States. He declared that Iran was ready both for political solutions and for war if necessary, depending on America’s choice.





The ambassador’s insistence highlights the deep mistrust between the two nations as they navigate a fragile ceasefire extension. This tension was further underlined when US President Donald Trump announced late on Wednesday that he would prolong the current ceasefire to provide more time for diplomacy.





Trump also claimed that Tehran is privately lobbying for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to reduce mounting economic losses, despite its public stance of defiance. He argued that Iran’s hostility over the waterway was more performance than reality, aimed at a political audience rather than reflecting its financial needs.





Trump posted that Iran does not want the Strait closed, as it earns USD 500 million a day from it, which it is losing while the blockade continues. He suggested that the blockade is crippling Iran’s economy.





Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait escalated further when the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship sustained heavy damage to its bridge after being fired upon by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman.





According to the vessel’s Master, the IRGC gunboat approached without issuing a VHF challenge before opening fire. UKMTO confirmed that while the attack caused significant damage to the bridge, no fires or environmental impacts were reported.





The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the friction. As the primary artery for global oil and liquefied natural gas, its continued closure poses a serious threat to international energy markets and maritime security. The blockade, Iran’s precondition for talks, and the United States’ insistence on maintaining pressure combine to keep the diplomatic process precarious.





ANI







