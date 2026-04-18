



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has imposed strict new navigation rules in the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying the already fraught maritime situation amid the United States’ continued blockade of Iranian ports.





Despite Tehran’s announcement of reopening the strategic waterway, the IRGC has declared that only civilian vessels using routes officially designated by Iran will be permitted passage, while military ships are categorically barred from transiting the strait.





According to Iranian state media, the IRGC outlined four key directives governing maritime movement. Civilian vessels must adhere strictly to Iranian-designated routes, safe passage will only be granted under Iranian regulations, and all military vessels are prohibited from entering or transiting the strait.





Furthermore, the IRGC stated that prior authorisation from its naval authorities is mandatory for any maritime movement, effectively placing all traffic under Iranian clearance.





The announcement follows remarks by Iran’s Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, who criticised US President Donald Trump for insisting that the American blockade of Iranian ports will remain until a comprehensive agreement with Tehran is finalised.





Ghalibaf asserted that Tehran will strictly control maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing passage only through designated routes and under Iranian approval.





In a sharply worded warning, the IRGC linked the restrictions to the ongoing two-week “temporary ceasefire,” cautioning that if the ceasefire is violated, conditions could revert to a “40-day war scenario,” during which even commercial shipping could be halted.





This underscores the fragility of the current truce and the potential for escalation should tensions flare again.





Meanwhile, Trump reiterated on Truth Social that the US naval blockade will remain “in full force and effect” until the transaction with Iran is “100% complete,” though he suggested the process should move quickly. His statement highlights Washington’s determination to maintain economic and military pressure on Tehran despite Iran’s move to restore access to the strait.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, remains one of the world’s most sensitive shipping routes, with a significant share of global energy exports passing through it.





The IRGC’s new directives, combined with the US blockade, place the strait at the centre of a volatile standoff that could have far-reaching consequences for global trade and energy security.





ANI







