



India’s civil aviation sector is witnessing a significant development with reports that Indian airlines have expressed interest in acquiring up to 200 Russian aircraft, specifically the Il‑114‑300 turboprop and the Sukhoi SJ‑100 regional jet.





Vadim Badekha, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), revealed in an interview with TASS that India was the first country to show serious interest in these platforms.





He noted that during the Wings India air show, both aircraft were showcased, and Indian carriers indicated demand for between 100 and 200 units.





Badekha further stated that production of the first SJ‑100 in India could begin within three years, with a potential annual output of 20 to 40 aircraft, which he described as a healthy pace. He estimated the broader market potential in India and neighbouring regions at 200 to 300 aircraft.





This announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and UAC in Moscow on 27 October 2025, which paved the way for domestic production of the SJ‑100 commuter aircraft.





HAL emphasised that this collaboration could mark the first time a complete passenger aircraft is manufactured in India, recalling that the last comparable effort was the licensed production of the AVRO HS748 between 1961 and 1988. Under that program, HAL built 89 aircraft, with 72 delivered to the Indian Air Force and 17 to Indian Airlines.





HAL has described the SJ‑100 as a game‑changer for short‑haul connectivity under the UDAN scheme, highlighting that the agreement grants HAL rights to manufacture the aircraft for domestic customers.





The company stressed that the partnership reflects mutual trust and a long‑standing relationship with UAC, while also marking a milestone in India’s journey towards self‑reliance in civil aviation.





The SJ‑100, also known as the SSJ‑100, is a twin‑engine narrow‑body jet currently in service with more than 16 airlines worldwide. Since its first flight in May 2008 and entry into service in April 2011, over 230 aircraft have been produced.





The jet has a seating capacity of 87 to 108 passengers and has been ordered internationally, with Mexico’s Interjet purchasing 22 units in 2013. Of the total produced, nearly 180 are operating within Russia, while around 40 have been delivered to carriers in countries such as Armenia, Thailand, and Kazakhstan.





HAL estimates that India’s aviation sector will require more than 200 regional jets over the next decade, underscoring the relevance of the SJ‑100 program.





Parallel to this, UAC signed a preliminary agreement to supply six Il‑114‑300 turboprops to Indian start-up Flamingo Aerospace. The deal was announced at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad, where the aircraft made its international debut alongside the SJ‑100.





The Il‑114‑300 is an upgraded version of the Soviet‑era Il‑114, designed for short‑haul flights and capable of serving smaller airports to boost regional connectivity. With a seating capacity of 68 passengers and a range of 1,500 kilometres, the aircraft is well‑suited to India’s domestic routes.





Flamingo Aerospace intends to deploy these turboprops under the UDAN scheme, aligning with India’s push to expand affordable air travel. The agreement also outlines a roadmap for localisation and the development of aviation capabilities in India, reinforcing Russia‑India cooperation in civil aviation.





UAC is positioning the Il‑114‑300 as a competitor to Western turboprops such as the ATR 72, targeting markets that seek reliable, low‑cost aircraft with reduced dependence on foreign supply chains. The aircraft has completed key certification flights and serial production in Russia has accelerated to meet domestic demand.





For India, the introduction of the Il‑114‑300 offers an opportunity to diversify its fleet while strengthening regional connectivity. Together with the SJ‑100 initiative, these developments signal a transformative moment for India’s civil aviation industry, potentially enabling the country to manufacture passenger aircraft domestically for the first time in decades and to meet the projected requirement of 2,200 new commercial aircraft between 2025 and 2035.







