



Iran has firmly rejected reports of its participation in a second round of talks with the United States, dismissing claims of negotiations in Islamabad as false. State media emphasised that Tehran has no plans to engage in further discussions, even as US President Donald Trump ordered his negotiators to travel to Pakistan just days before the ceasefire in the Middle East expires on 22 April.





The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) stated that America’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, frequent shifts in position, contradictions, and the continuation of the naval blockade — which Tehran argues violates the ceasefire understanding — have obstructed progress.





The agency added that under such conditions, the prospect of constructive talks remains bleak. Iran also accused Washington of playing a “blame game” and fabricating claims about Iranian participation in order to exert pressure.





Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, condemned the United States for violating international law after an Iranian vessel was attacked. In a strongly worded post on X, he accused Washington of doubling down on its blockade, threatening Iran with war crimes, and pretending to pursue diplomacy while maintaining coercive measures. He stressed that as long as the blockade continues, faultlines will remain.





The blockade of Iranian ports has become the central sticking point in negotiations, further complicated by an incident in which an American destroyer fired upon and seized an Iranian ship attempting to evade enforcement.





Tehran has warned that it will retaliate if such actions persist. Reports from Fars and Tasnim news agencies, citing anonymous sources, suggested that the overall atmosphere of talks cannot be described as positive, with lifting the blockade seen as a precondition for meaningful negotiations.





The ceasefire, which halted the Middle East war triggered by a surprise US-Israeli strike on Iran on 28 February, is set to expire in two days.





Trump has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire but insisted he still believes a peace deal is possible. He told ABC News that the United States is offering a “very fair and reasonable DEAL” and warned of renewed threats against Iran’s infrastructure if an agreement is not reached.





Trump also announced on Truth Social that US representatives would travel to Islamabad “tomorrow night” for negotiations with Iran. A White House official later confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would lead the delegation.





On Sunday afternoon, Trump told Axios that he remained optimistic about the talks, claiming the concept of the deal was already done and expressing confidence that there was a strong chance of completing it.





Agencies







