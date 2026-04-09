



The fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is currently faltering due to profound ambiguities regarding its scope and enforcement. While the agreement was intended to pause escalation and provide a narrow window for diplomacy, it has instead exposed deep-seated mistrust and conflicting intents.





Divergent claims concerning Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with ongoing military actions, have severely undermined confidence in the truce. As delegations prepare to meet in Islamabad, the widening gap between the written agreement and the reality on the ground suggests a ceasefire that exists primarily on paper while remaining heavily contested in practice.





A fundamental disagreement regarding whether Lebanon was included in the ceasefire framework lies at the heart of the current confusion. Iran has accused Israel of violating the agreement by conducting large-scale strikes in Lebanon that resulted in hundreds of deaths, framing these actions as a direct breach.





Conversely, the United States and Israel maintain that Lebanon was never part of the deal. This disconnect is highlighted by conflicting public statements, with White House Press Secretary Karolina Leavitt asserting that the version of Iran’s 10-point proposal accepted by the US excluded Lebanon, despite multiple drafts being in circulation.





Further complicating the diplomatic landscape, Pakistan’s Prime Minister referenced Lebanon in an official announcement of the ceasefire on social media, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the US explicitly stated in an interview that Lebanon was indeed part of the framework.





These contradictions imply that multiple interpretations may have been tacitly allowed to secure an initial agreement, or that the document itself lacks essential clarity. US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged this confusion but warned Iran that it would be unwise to jeopardise negotiations over Israeli operations in Lebanon, reflecting a US effort to decouple the ceasefire from Israel's parallel military activities.





The reality of military operations continues to erode what little trust exists between the negotiating parties. Even as the ceasefire was meant to take hold, Israel executed its largest strikes on Lebanon in recent months.





For Tehran, these actions reinforce the perception that the ceasefire is being applied selectively. This has led to internal pressure within Iran, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf describing the prospect of ongoing negotiations as unreasonable under the current circumstances.





Simultaneously, the United States has signalled its readiness to escalate should diplomacy fail. President Donald Trump stated that all US military assets, including ships, aircraft, and personnel, will remain stationed around Iran until a comprehensive agreement is reached. In a recent statement, he warned that if a deal is not finalised, military action would commence on a scale never before seen. He specifically stipulated that any final agreement must ensure Iran has no nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and safe.





The status of the Strait of Hormuz has become a primary point of strategic friction. Although the waterway is critical to global energy flows and was central to the ceasefire talks, its operational status is now uncertain.





Reports suggest Iran has informed mediators of its intent to limit shipping to approximately a dozen vessels per day and impose tolls, using its control of the strait as a negotiating lever. Following the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, shipping through the strait reportedly slowed and then halted entirely, with vessel-tracking data showing no transits at certain intervals.





Energy analysts have expressed significant caution regarding these developments. Experts note that current maritime movements are negligible, describing them as "baby steps" with no clear evidence of resumed crude shipments.





There is a prevailing sentiment that the region remains weeks away from even a partial restoration of normal traffic, as the fragility of the deal makes shipping companies reluctant to risk the passage. The current situation suggests the ceasefire is too flimsy to guarantee the security of global energy routes.





Despite these mounting tensions, diplomatic efforts are proceeding in Islamabad. Facilitated by Pakistan, these talks aim to build upon Iran’s 10-point framework to create a more durable arrangement.





However, the atmosphere is fraught with scepticism. Iranian officials are wary of negotiating while military actions continue, while US officials are struggling to keep the process alive. International mediators are finding it increasingly difficult to reconcile the differing interpretations of the ceasefire’s regional scope and enforcement.





The choice of Islamabad as a neutral venue has not yet resolved the underlying issues, and Pakistan’s own role has come under scrutiny regarding the Lebanon clause. Ultimately, the latest developments depict a ceasefire that is more procedural than substantive.





The absence of a shared understanding regarding Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and the limits of military activity has made enforcement nearly impossible. While ambiguity may have allowed for an initial pause, it now threatens to collapse the entire diplomatic effort as violations become a matter of subjective interpretation.





Agencies







