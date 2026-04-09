



The Chinese satellite and missile tracking vessel, Yuan Wang 07, is currently advancing through Indonesian waters as it prepares to enter the Indian Ocean Region. Positioned near the Sunda Strait, the ship’s movement has drawn significant attention from regional security analysts and maritime observers, marking another high-profile deployment of China’s specialised "Yuan Wang" fleet into these sensitive waters.





This sophisticated research vessel ("so-called") is operated by the People’s Liberation Army Strategic Support Force and is specifically designed to support transoceanic aerospace observation. Equipped with multiple large-scale parabolic antennae and advanced electronic tracking systems, the ship serves as a mobile command and control station for monitoring satellite launches and the flight paths of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Yuan Wang 07 - the Chinese Satellite & Missile Tracking Ship is en route to enter the Indian Ocean Region shortly, the vessel is currently approaching the Sunda Strait in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/5u7zLer8Zn — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) April 9, 2026

The timing of the vessel’s entry into the Indian Ocean often coincides with specific space missions or regional military tests, reflecting its role in collecting critical telemetry data that land-based stations cannot reach. Standing at over 220 metres long with a displacement of approximately 25,000 tons, the Yuan Wang 07 is one of China’s most modern and capable platforms, boasting an endurance that allows it to remain at sea for up to 100 days.





Strategic stakeholders in the region, particularly the Indian Navy, maintain a close watch on such movements due to the dual-use nature of the ship’s technology. While Beijing officially classifies these voyages as peaceful scientific research and space support missions, the high-precision sensors on board are capable of monitoring the signals and trajectories of regional missile tests, raising perennial concerns regarding maritime surveillance and intelligence gathering.





The presence of the Yuan Wang 07 is particularly significant as India has recently issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a high-profile missile test with a range of 1,550 km, scheduled for mid-April 2026.





Given the historical pattern of Chinese "spy ships" lurking in the Indian Ocean to intercept sensitive telemetry during such trials, Indian defence planners have frequently employed strategic deception to protect sovereign data. By dynamically shifting test windows—either postponing launches or bringing them forward unexpectedly—New Delhi has successfully frustrated Chinese espionage efforts in the past, a tactical cat-and-mouse game that appears set to continue with this latest regional incursion.





As the vessel clears the Sunda Strait, it transitions into the open expanse of the Indian Ocean, a theatre where maritime competition has intensified in recent years. The presence of the Yuan Wang 07 underscores China’s expanding naval reach and its commitment to maintaining a persistent tracking capability far beyond its own shores, ensuring its space and missile programmes have global coverage.



