



Iranian state media has confirmed the death of Kamal Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former foreign minister, who passed away on Thursday night.





His death follows a targeted attack on his residence in Tehran earlier this week, which also claimed the life of his wife. Kharrazi was a central figure in the political establishment of the Islamic Republic, having held numerous high-ranking positions since the revolution.





He notably served as the nation's foreign minister between August 1997 and August 2005. In addition to this role, he was a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, a body tasked with resolving legislative disputes.





At the time of his death, he led the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, an influential advisory group founded in 2006 that provides direct strategic guidance on international affairs to the supreme leadership.





This loss occurs against the backdrop of a broader regional conflict in West Asia that erupted on 28 February. The violence has already claimed the lives of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several other senior officials and military commanders. While the warring parties recently established a temporary ceasefire and agreed to conduct further negotiations in Islamabad, the regional situation remains precarious.





The fragile truce between the United States and Iran is currently under significant strain due to continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon. Tehran maintains that this region was intended to be covered under the temporary agreement.





However, Washington and Israel have both asserted that the ceasefire provisions do not extend to Hezbollah targets, creating a diplomatic impasse that threatens the stability of the truce.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly stated that there is no ceasefire currently active in Lebanon. He has committed to maintaining military operations against Hezbollah with full force, insisting that strikes will continue until security is fully restored. This stance highlights the deep divide between the parties regarding the scope of the current cessation of hostilities.





Despite this hardline military stance, the Prime Minister has instructed his Cabinet to initiate direct negotiations with the Lebanese government.





These talks are aimed at achieving two specific objectives: the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of a historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This diplomatic track follows multiple requests from the Lebanese administration for direct engagement.





ANI







