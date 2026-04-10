



In a significant diplomatic engagement on 10 April 2026, India and Sweden convened the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi to conduct a comprehensive review of their bilateral partnership.





The high-level meeting was co-chaired by India’s Secretary (West), Sibi George, and the Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dag Hartelius.





The discussions underscored the longstanding and warm relations between the two nations, which have seen a marked intensification of political and official exchanges in recent years. Within the context of the European Union and the Nordic region, Sweden remains a vital and valued partner for India’s strategic interests.





Throughout the consultations, the two delegations examined the full spectrum of their relationship, ranging from political exchanges and trade to defence, security, and innovation. Particular emphasis was placed on the green transition, sustainable development, and the advancement of emerging technologies.





Both sides noted the steady progress achieved in their diplomatic ties and reaffirmed a shared commitment to deepening cooperation in critical sectors. These priority areas include clean energy, climate action, digitalisation, and the creation of resilient supply chains, alongside traditional defence collaboration.





A focal point of the dialogue was the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which the officials described as a new chapter for economic and commercial relations. Both parties agreed to fast-track its implementation to better facilitate trade, investment, and technology linkages between the two markets.





The meeting also served as a platform for discussing collaboration within multilateral forums, where views were exchanged on pressing regional and global issues. The Swedish delegation expressed appreciation for India’s leadership in global governance and its proactive role in addressing modern international challenges.





In turn, the Indian side acknowledged Sweden’s global leadership in innovation and green technologies. To maintain this momentum, both nations agreed to intensify high-level exchanges and strengthen institutional cooperation through regular sectoral dialogues.





During his visit, State Secretary Dag Hartelius also met with the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. During this call-on, he conveyed Sweden’s strong desire to expand cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest. The consultations concluded with an agreement to hold the next round of talks in Sweden at a date yet to be determined.





ANI







