



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in a high-stakes telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as friction between the United States and Iran continues to intensify.





The two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and addressed the escalating tensions currently gripping West Asia.





In a brief communication shared on the social media platform X, Jaishankar confirmed that he received the call from the Iranian Foreign Minister and discussed the present regional situation. The Iranian Embassy in India corroborated this, noting that Araghchi and Jaishankar explored both regional and international developments alongside their mutual diplomatic ties.





This dialogue follows a series of high-level discussions Jaishankar conducted with leaders from the UAE and Qatar. Amid the rapidly shifting regional landscape, he spoke with the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to review ongoing developments.





Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister held a separate telephonic consultation with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. These back-to-back engagements underscore India’s proactive monitoring of the West Asian crisis and its commitment to maintaining regular contact with vital regional stakeholders.





Throughout these interactions, India has maintained a consistent stance, advocating for the necessity of dialogue, de-escalation, and the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts. On Saturday, Jaishankar observed that India has remained resilient despite a turbulent global environment shaped by the West Asian conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.





He remarked that the nation has successfully managed both domestic and external challenges during this period. Speaking at the 15th Annual Convocation of IIM Raipur, Jaishankar emphasised the strategies of hedging, de-risking, and diversifying to protect India’s national interests in an era where resources are increasingly used as leverage.





The Minister described the current global turbulence as structural, noting that the international order is undergoing visible shifts in power and influence. He suggested that some societies are finding it difficult to adapt to these changes, leading to a more competitive and unpredictable global environment.





Jaishankar highlighted that advancements in technology, energy, military capabilities, and connectivity have encouraged greater risk-taking. He warned that almost everything is now being leveraged or weaponised, forcing nations and businesses alike to seek security through diversification and strategic hedging.





The current volatility in West Asia was triggered by joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran on 28 February, which resulted in the death of Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This event has led to a significant escalation in regional hostilities.





In retaliation for the strikes, Tehran has targeted Israeli and American assets across several Gulf nations. These actions have caused major disruptions in international waterways, subsequently impacting global energy markets and threatening overall economic stability.





ANI







