



TridenTech Engineering has successfully conducted a comprehensive series of test runs for its new 30 HP Wankel engine at the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

This milestone marks a significant step forward for the indigenous aerospace ecosystem, validating the core performance metrics of a power plant designed specifically for the rigorous demands of modern aerial warfare.

The engine is a license-built unit that incorporates several innovative home-grown features aimed at pushing the boundaries of traditional rotary designs. These enhancements focus on three critical pillars: extending flight endurance, ensuring mission-critical reliability, and achieving extreme performance under varied atmospheric conditions.





Engineers at TridenTech have focused heavily on thermal management and material durability to ensure the unit can operate for longer durations without degradation. By refining the internal cooling and sealing mechanisms, the team has managed to significantly increase the time between overhauls, a vital factor for sustained military operations.





The reliability of the 30 HP unit was a primary focus during the NAL trials, where it was subjected to high-stress scenarios. These tests confirmed that the engine maintains a stable power output, providing a dependable solution for sensitive missions where engine failure is not an option.





Performance-wise, the engine offers a high power-to-weight ratio, which is the hallmark of the Wankel design. TridenTech’s modifications have further optimised this, allowing for higher bursts of speed and better climb rates, making it an ideal choice for a wide spectrum of tactical roles.





This propulsion system is positioned as a versatile solution for all categories of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) applications within the military sector. From long-range surveillance drones to high-speed target systems, the engine's adaptability ensures it meets the specific needs of various armed forces requirements.





The successful testing at NAL provides the necessary data to move toward full-scale production and integration. With its combination of licensed technology and local innovation, TridenTech is now well-placed to support the self-reliance goals of the domestic defence industry through high-quality propulsion hardware.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







