



The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, conducted a formal courtesy call on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, this Monday in Dhaka. Their dialogue primarily focused on the bilateral relationship between the two nations, with a significant emphasis on fostering people-centric cooperation.





This collaboration is intended to align closely with the national development priorities of both India and Bangladesh.





During the meeting, High Commissioner Verma expressed India's commitment to working alongside the government and citizens of Bangladesh. He articulated a vision rooted in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking approach, stressing that future interactions should be built upon the foundations of mutual interest and shared benefit.





The discussions spanned a comprehensive array of sectors, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the partnership. Key areas of focus included public health initiatives, financial inclusion, and the empowerment of women.





Furthermore, the leaders explored avenues for rural development, the expansion of bilateral trade and investment, and strategies to improve the ease of doing business between the two neighbours.





Technology partnerships and cooperation in the power and energy sectors were also high on the agenda. High Commissioner Verma emphasised the importance of transforming the geographical proximity of the two nations into tangible new opportunities. This transformation is envisioned through the strengthening of economic and connectivity linkages, alongside the enhancement of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.





This high-level meeting follows recent diplomatic activity in New Delhi, where the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, met with the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on 3 April. Their talks were specifically directed toward enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and exploring joint training initiatives.





According to the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the engagement between Hamidullah and General Upendra Dwivedi also looked into deeper collaborations. These efforts are aimed at the broader goal of promoting regional peace and security through a unified military understanding.





Earlier in the spring, on 27 March, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh commented on the enduring nature of the relationship. Speaking at the National Day Reception for the 56th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh in the Indian capital, he described the Indo-Bangladesh ties as both strategic and people-focused. He further characterised the partnership as a resilient and forward-looking alliance that continues to go from strength to strength.





ANI







