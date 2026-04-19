



India has lodged a formal protest with the Iranian envoy following the gunfire incident near Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, to express its deep concern over the matter.





The meeting was chaired by the Foreign Secretary, who underscored the importance India attaches to the safety of merchant shipping and seafarers.





He recalled that Iran had previously facilitated safe passage for vessels bound for India, and urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to Tehran while resuming the process of ensuring safe transit for India-bound ships at the earliest.





The official statement from the MEA confirmed that the Foreign Secretary reiterated his concern over the serious incident of firing on merchant ships. The Iranian Ambassador assured that India’s concerns would be communicated to the relevant authorities in Iran.





Despite these assurances, the firing is being interpreted as a signal to vessels attempting passage without prior clearance from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which continues to enforce strict rules at sea.





This comes even as Iran’s Foreign Minister had earlier indicated safe passage during the Lebanon ceasefire, highlighting the divergence between diplomatic assurances and IRGC enforcement.





Government sources clarified that the incident involved general small arms fire in the narrow stretch of the Strait of Hormuz, with stray bullets striking two Indian vessels.





Both ships sustained minor damage, limited to a single bridge window each, and no injuries were reported among the crew. While the damage was minimal, the incident has heightened concerns among shipping companies and insurers, many of whom remain cautious about resuming normal operations in the region.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also reported a security incident approximately 20 nautical miles off Oman. A tanker’s captain reported that two gunboats, believed to be linked to the IRGC, approached the vessel and fired shots, though the crew remained unharmed. In another case, a container vessel in the region was reportedly hit by gunfire, according to maritime security sources.





Several ships navigating the area also picked up a VHF radio broadcast attributed to Iran’s navy, declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed once again. The broadcast stated that due to the failure of the U.S. government to fulfil its commitments in negotiations, Iran had shut the Strait completely, prohibiting passage for vessels of any type or nationality.





This renewed uncertainty has left hundreds of ships stranded in the Gulf, with nearly 20,000 seafarers awaiting clearance. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, handling about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.





The incident underscores the fragile balance between diplomatic assurances and military enforcement in the region, leaving global shipping operators and governments grappling with heightened risks and strategic challenges.





News18







