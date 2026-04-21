



Japan has proposed supplying and co-producing its advanced Mogami-class stealth frigates with India, marking a significant step in Tokyo’s efforts to deepen defence ties with New Delhi, reported Times Now.





The offer includes the transfer of design and construction rights, enabling the frigates to be built in Indian shipyards with Japanese support in providing certain materials.





This move represents a notable first in Japan’s willingness to share one of its premier weapon systems with India, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.





The Mogami-class frigates, which only entered service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in 2022, are modern warships of over 4,000 tons. Each vessel is valued at approximately $500 million and is equipped with a formidable suite of weaponry, including anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles as well as torpedoes.





The offer not only covers the supply of these frigates but also extends to joint development opportunities in areas such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), cybersecurity, and combat systems integration.





These domains are increasingly vital in modern warfare, and collaboration could significantly enhance both countries’ capabilities.





Beyond the Mogami-class warships, Japan has also suggested the possibility of jointly designing frigates that could serve both the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force.





This would represent a deeper level of cooperation, moving beyond simple transfer of technology to joint innovation and production. Sources have indicated that mechanisms for information sharing between the two countries are being strengthened, which would further support such collaborative projects.





The scope of cooperation is not limited to naval platforms. Discussions have also touched upon potential collaboration in the space sector, particularly in the development of ISR capabilities. Joint work in cybersecurity is another area under consideration, with both nations possessing strong expertise that could be mutually beneficial.





Additionally, there is interest in working together on combat management systems, which are critical for identifying threats and coordinating the use of different weapons to neutralise them effectively.





This offer comes against the backdrop of a fragile international security environment. China’s increasing aggression in the East and South China Seas, coupled with uncertainty surrounding the United States’ relationships with its allies in Europe and East Asia, has prompted both India and Japan to seek closer defence cooperation.





The partnership is further reinforced by their membership in the QUAD grouping, alongside the United States and Australia. While the QUAD is not a formal military alliance, all four nations participate in the Malabar naval exercise, underscoring their shared commitment to maritime security.





Japan’s proposal to India is therefore more than a simple arms deal. It is part of a broader plan to strengthen strategic defence ties, enhance industrial collaboration, and build resilience against evolving security challenges.





For India, the opportunity to co-produce advanced stealth frigates domestically aligns with its Make in India initiative, while for Japan, it represents a chance to expand its defence partnerships beyond its immediate region.





Times Now







