



Larsen & Toubro’s Heavy Engineering arm has achieved a significant milestone with the dispatch of its seventh 700 MWe Steam Generator for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). This accomplishment marks another step forward in India’s fast-track nuclear programme, underscoring the company’s role in advancing the nation’s energy security and technological capabilities.





The Steam Generators have been fabricated at L&T’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at the A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira and Vadodara, Gujarat. These facilities are recognised for their advanced engineering standards and ability to deliver highly complex nuclear components with precision and reliability.





L&T has set an industry benchmark by dispatching seven Steam Generators ahead of schedule, while maintaining adherence to the most stringent quality and safety standards. This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to excellence and its ability to meet critical deadlines in projects of national importance.





The Heavy Engineering division of L&T is known for manufacturing and supplying high-technology reactors and critical process systems to leading global companies across sectors such as Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Fertiliser, and Nuclear Power. Its consistent performance and technological expertise reinforce its position as a trusted partner in delivering complex engineering solutions.





By contributing to India’s nuclear power program, L&T continues to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to supporting the country’s long-term energy goals. The dispatch of the seventh Steam Generator not only strengthens NPCIL’s nuclear infrastructure but also highlights L&T’s role as a strategic enabler in India’s pursuit of clean and reliable energy.





Agencies







