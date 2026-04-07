



Retired Group Captain Uttam Kumar Devnath, a veteran of the Indian Air Force, has put forward a compelling case for the licensed production of Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter within India, according to a report by Sputnik India.





He suggests that such an initiative would not only drastically reduce the unit costs of the aircraft but also significantly accelerate the timelines for their induction into service. This proposal comes at a time when the Indian Air Force is looking to bolster its combat capabilities with advanced fifth-generation platforms.





The veteran highlights that India possesses a wealth of proven expertise in handling Russian aviation platforms, citing the long history of operating the MiG series and the successful licensed production of the Su-30MKI.





🚨🇮🇳🇷🇺 India’s Su-57 program may boost self-reliance to 70%: IAF Vet



Indigenous content could steadily climb from 30% to 70% over time through domestic production.



If inducted by 2035, these jets could serve the IAF for 40–50 years — just like other rugged Russian fighters.👇 https://t.co/aIDXiOqiQ1 pic.twitter.com/whKuZGK1hZ — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) April 6, 2026





This existing technical foundation would allow for a progressive indigenisation process. According to Devnath, Indian industry could realistically scale its contribution from an initial 30 per cent to as much as 70 per cent, covering critical areas such as avionics, mission software, and complex airframe structures.





Beyond the initial purchase, the report emphasises the substantial economic benefits of domestic manufacturing. Local production would lead to significant savings across the entire lifecycle of the aircraft, including acquisition, long-term sustainment, and the overall cost-per-flying-hour.





By reducing dependence on imported components and foreign technicians, India could ensure a more cost-effective and sustainable fleet management strategy for its frontline fighters.





This move would be fully aligned with the national 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which seeks to transform the country into a global manufacturing hub for defence equipment.





Furthermore, the veteran argues that the Su-57 project could serve as a vital technological bridge to India’s own indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The skills and infrastructure developed while building the Su-57 could directly feed into the success of the domestic stealth fighter project.





A key advantage noted by the retired officer is the flexibility offered by Russian defence partnerships compared to those with Western nations. He observes that Russian platforms generally allow for a much higher degree of localisation and technology transfer.





If New Delhi decides to re-engage with the Su-57 program through a domestic manufacturing lens, it could represent a game-changing shift in India's strategic posture and industrial capability.





Sputnik India



