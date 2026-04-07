



The Indian Navy has formalised a significant partnership with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), for the joint design and development of an indigenous Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) system. This strategic move aims to bolster India’s self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The contract was officially signed in New Delhi, marking a pivotal step in the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. The collaboration focuses on creating a robust, reliable, and advanced navigation solution tailored specifically for the unique operational requirements of the Indian Navy’s maritime aviation wing.





TACAN is a vital pulse-mode navigation system that provides aircraft with essential bearing and distance information relative to a ground or ship-borne station. By developing this system domestically, the Indian Navy ensures that its fleet remains equipped with secure, sovereign technology that is free from the risks of foreign supply chain disruptions.





The project will leverage SAMEER’s extensive expertise in radio frequency and microwave engineering. This synergy between a premier research institution and the armed forces is expected to accelerate the development cycle, ensuring the system meets stringent military standards for accuracy and durability in harsh marine environments.





Beyond the immediate technical goals, this agreement underscores a broader commitment to fostering a domestic defence industrial ecosystem. By integrating local research capabilities with operational insights, the initiative paves the way for future innovations in indigenous navigational aids and electronic warfare systems.





Once successfully developed and tested, this indigenous TACAN system will be deployed across various naval platforms. This transition to homegrown hardware is anticipated to significantly reduce life-cycle costs and simplify long-term maintenance and upgrade paths for the Navy’s diverse aircraft inventory.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







