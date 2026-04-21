



The Ministry of Defence has taken a significant step towards strengthening the Indian Army’s operational capabilities by signing contracts worth approximately ₹975 crore with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited.





The contracts, concluded in New Delhi on 21 April 2026 in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, are for the procurement of TRAWL Assembly systems designed for T-72 and T-90 tanks.





The TRAWL Assembly, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a critical piece of equipment that will substantially enhance the Army’s minefield breaching capability.





By enabling the creation of Vehicle Safe Lanes through minefields containing anti-tank mines with proximity magnetic fuses, the system will improve the Army’s ability to manoeuvre in hostile environments.





This added capacity is expected to significantly bolster the operational effectiveness of armoured formations in combat scenarios.





The procurement falls under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, underscoring the government’s commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





This move not only modernises India’s defence infrastructure but also empowers indigenous industries to take a leading role in equipping the armed forces.





The project is anticipated to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly by encouraging the participation of the MSME sector in the manufacture of components.





The contracts represent a convergence of strategic necessity and industrial empowerment. By equipping frontline tanks with advanced minefield breaching systems, the Indian Army will gain a decisive edge in battlefield mobility. At the same time, the initiative strengthens the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, ensuring that critical capabilities are developed and sustained within the country.





This dual benefit highlights the broader vision of self-reliance in defence production, where operational readiness and industrial growth go hand in hand.





PIB







