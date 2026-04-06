

The Indian Naval Ship Sagar arrived in the Maldives this Monday, marking the very first port call of its current overseas deployment.

This arrival serves as a significant milestone for the mission, which is being carried out alongside a diverse international contingent.

The vessel is carrying 39 international crew members representing 16 different countries, including personnel from the Maldives National Defence Force. This collective presence was highlighted by the Indian Embassy in the Maldives, which noted that the visit reflects India's overarching vision of achieving leadership through partnership and progress through peace.





This deployment represents the second edition of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative, which officially commenced on 16 March. The programme reaffirms India’s dedicated commitment to collaborative maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region, following a formal announcement by the Ministry of Defence.





In February 2026, the Indian Navy assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS). Consequently, this particular edition of the programme features active participation from 16 IONS member nations, all located within the Indian Ocean Region.





The initiative is a key component of the Government of India’s broader maritime strategy. It builds upon long-standing cooperation efforts and aligns with the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), as well as the MAHASAGAR framework, which promotes mutual and holistic advancement for security.





IOS SAGAR functions as a unique operational engagement programme, allowing naval personnel from friendly foreign countries to train and sail alongside their Indian counterparts. By integrating these international participants into daily shipboard activities, the programme enhances practical cooperation and shared understanding of complex maritime operations.





The current edition began with intensive professional training interactions at Indian Naval establishments in Kochi. During this phase, participants were exposed to essential naval operations, seamanship practices, and core maritime security concepts before embarking on the sea-going phase of the mission.





While at sea, the international crew participates in various operational activities alongside Indian Navy personnel. The voyage is designed to include multiple port visits and maritime engagement activities, which are intended to strengthen professional ties and encourage the exchange of best practices.





These ongoing engagements are vital for fostering a deeper understanding of shared maritime challenges. By working in close proximity, the partner navies and maritime agencies aim to build a more secure and unified environment across the regions involved in the deployment.





ANI







