

On 5 April 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted high-level diplomatic outreach with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to address the rapidly deteriorating security situation in West Asia.

These separate discussions focused on the evolving regional conflict that has followed the significant military escalations in the Gulf.

The Minister communicated with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through which they reviewed the immediate developments affecting the region. Jaishankar confirmed the nature of the talks via social media, highlighting the importance of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi during this period of instability.





In a subsequent engagement, the External Affairs Minister held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. This dialogue specifically addressed the ongoing conflict, as India continues to position itself as a proactive stakeholder in maintaining regional stability and safeguarding its interests.





These back-to-back diplomatic efforts occur at a time of extreme tension, with New Delhi closely monitoring the situation while maintaining open channels with key regional actors. India’s consistent stance remains anchored in the necessity for immediate de-escalation, sustained dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of disputes within the West Asian theatre.





Reflecting on India's broader position, Jaishankar recently noted that the country has remained resilient despite a turbulent global environment shaped by the West Asian conflict and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking at the 15th Annual Convocation of IIM Raipur, he asserted that India has successfully managed both internal and external challenges during these shocks.





During his address, the Minister highlighted that current global turbulence is structural, marked by shifting power dynamics and the weaponisation of technology, energy, and connectivity. He urged for a strategy of "hedging, de-risking, and diversifying" to protect national interests in an increasingly volatile world where resources are frequently used as leverage.





Jaishankar expressed a sense of national optimism, contrasting India's outlook with the stagnation seen in other parts of the world. He attributed this confidence to India’s rise as one of the top five global economies and its proven ability to withstand multiple international crises over the last decade.





The current regional instability stems from joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February 2026, which resulted in the death of Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This event triggered a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.





In retaliation, Tehran launched strikes against Israeli and American assets across several Gulf nations. These actions have caused severe disruptions in vital international waterways, leading to volatility in global energy markets and threatening the stability of the broader world economy.





ANI







