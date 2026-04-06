



The Indian Navy is intensifying its maritime operations to safeguard energy tankers traversing the volatile Strait of Hormuz as conflict continues to destabilise traditional shipping routes in West Asia.





This strategic escalation is part of a dedicated mission known as Operation Urja Suraksha, which is specifically designed to escort and protect India-bound vessels carrying essential fuel supplies. By maintaining a constant vigil in these sensitive waters, the Navy ensures the uninterrupted flow of energy resources that are vital to the nation’s economic stability.





Defence analyst Damien Symon has lauded the scale of this naval presence, noting that Indian deployments have significantly expanded across major sea lanes in recent months. Between December 2025 and March 2026, Indian naval assets were positioned across the Gulf, the Red Sea, Southeast Asia, and the central Indian Ocean.





These deployments serve a dual purpose: reinforcing India’s naval diplomacy and fulfilling the ambition to maintain a robust presence throughout the critical maritime corridors of the Indo-Pacific.





A recent success for the mission involved the India-flagged LPG tanker Green Asha, which successfully crossed the strategic chokepoint despite tight Iranian control over local maritime traffic.





Carrying approximately 20,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, the vessel navigated through Iranian waters between the islands of Larak, Qeshm, and Hormuz. Trade sources indicate that the mid-sized gas carrier is expected to complete its passage by Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing protective effort.





Green Asha is the ninth India-flagged vessel to transit this corridor since the regional conflict escalated. The focus of Operation Urja Suraksha remains the secure transit of ships transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil.





To achieve this, the Indian Navy utilises destroyers and frigates to provide layered maritime protection, escorting the tankers through the chokepoint and monitoring their progress until they reach safer waters.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed that the government is monitoring regional developments closely. He reiterated that naval vessels are actively escorting the country’s oil and gas tankers through these sensitive shipping lanes to mitigate risks.





This announcement follows the successful transit of another India-flagged tanker, Green Sanvi, which recently carried about 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG through the same route.





Other energy carriers that have safely navigated the corridor during this period of crisis include the BW TYR, BW ELM, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, MT Shivalik, and MT Nanda Devi. It is notable that all nine India-flagged ships to cross the strait during the current conflict have been energy vessels, highlighting the strategic priority placed on securing fuel imports.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical maritime chokepoints globally, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and handling a vast portion of the world's oil and gas shipments.





Agencies







