



National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval hosted Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, for a significant meeting and dinner in New Delhi this Tuesday.





This visit is widely interpreted as a primary step by the Tarique Rahman administration to rebuild a bilateral relationship rooted in mutual trust and shared objectives.





Mr Rahman, a seasoned United Nations diplomat who previously served as the NSA under Muhammad Yunus’s interim government, marks the first ministerial-level visitor from Dhaka since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) achieved a decisive victory in the February general elections.





Accompanying him is Humayun Kabir, the foreign affairs adviser to the Prime Minister and a central figure in the new government’s inner circle.





The role of Ajit Doval has been instrumental in managing the complexities of Indo-Bangladesh ties in recent years.





This dinner provided a crucial platform for both nations to move past the diplomatic friction experienced during the term of the caretaker administration and to pursue a meaningful reset of their partnership.





While no official statement was released regarding the specifics of the hour-long discussion, the encounter is seen as a pivotal moment for de-escalation.





Furthermore, Mr Kabir, who maintained a close alliance with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during his 17-year exile in the United Kingdom, intends to engage with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s foreign affairs cell to deepen political ties.





Dhaka’s foreign ministry issued a statement emphasizing that the visit aims to foster stability and continuous development based on dignity and respect. The Bangladeshi leadership expressed hope that these high-level meetings—including upcoming talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar—will create a sustainable foundation for future cooperation.





The itinerary for Wednesday includes discussions with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri. The latter meeting is particularly vital as Dhaka seeks additional fuel supplies, specifically diesel, to mitigate an energy crisis exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in West Asia.





Several sensitive issues remain on the agenda, including the relaxation of Indian visa restrictions for Bangladeshi tourists and businesspeople. There is also a push to restore access to Indian ports for Bangladeshi exports, which had been curtailed during the diplomatic downturn of 2025.





Another pressing matter is the renewal of the Ganga Waters Treaty, which expires this December. Additionally, the delegation expects to address the use of lethal force by Indian border guards. While India maintains that its actions target criminal elements and smugglers, Bangladesh advocates for the apprehension and prosecution of transgressors rather than the use of firearms.





In the lead-up to this visit, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met with Prime Minister Rahman in Dhaka to signal India’s commitment to a "positive, constructive, and forward-looking" approach. This aligns with recent Indian outreach, such as S. Jaishankar’s attendance at Khaleda Zia’s funeral and Om Birla’s presence at the Prime Minister’s inauguration.





The BNP leadership has been vocal about the necessity of a "clean break" from the era of Sheikh Hasina, who has lived in India since her government was overthrown in August 2024. Mr Kabir noted that the relationship must evolve beyond individual political figures and focus instead on institutional and people-to-people ties.





The new administration in Dhaka asserts that the previous dynamic, centred heavily on the Awami League, is no longer viable. By advocating for open dialogue and transparent engagement, both nations appear ready to navigate their shared challenges and redefine their regional partnership for a new political era.





Agencies







