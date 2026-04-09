



In a significant assessment of India’s indigenous aviation capabilities, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) this Wednesday to undertake a sortie in the HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.





The flight provided the Army Chief with a first-hand opportunity to evaluate the platform's performance, agility, and overall mission readiness within a controlled operational environment.





The Prachand Light Combat Helicopter represents a sophisticated, indigenously developed platform specifically engineered to meet the rigours of high-altitude operations. Its integration into the armed forces is considered a pivotal enhancement to India’s sovereign combat capabilities, offering a versatile solution for mountainous and complex terrains.





Prior to this visit, on 29 March, General Dwivedi attended the Integrated Air Defence Firepower demonstration at the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha. This exercise was designed to showcase the seamless synergy between various air defence weapon systems operating within a sophisticated networked environment.





The demonstration successfully validated the "detection-to-engagement" cycle, proving the effectiveness of the systems against modern, hybrid aerial threats. By integrating multiple platforms, the exercise highlighted the Army's ability to maintain a comprehensive defensive shield in an increasingly complex and evolving security landscape.





In a formal communication shared on the social media platform X, the Indian Army noted that the Chief of the Army Staff complimented the personnel involved for their dedication to the nation’s defence. He praised the Air Defence Warriors for their relentless commitment to strengthening the country’s protective infrastructure.





Furthermore, General Dwivedi exhorted the troops to continue striving for excellence. He emphasised the importance of maintaining dominance in the battlespace, ensuring that the Indian Army remains prepared for the challenges posed by new-age aerial warfare and hybrid threats.





ANI







