



Pakistan’s Air Force has deployed a number of its F‑16 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under the framework of the countries’ joint defence agreement, at a time when Iranian missiles and drones continue to assail Gulf states.





The deployment marks a significant operational step in the bilateral pact, reflecting the urgency of the regional security environment.





A Pakistani military contingent has arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, a region particularly exposed to Iranian missile and drone strikes.





The arrival coincides with heightened risk of renewed attacks, underscoring the strategic importance of the deployment. The contingent includes both fighter jets and support aircraft, signalling a comprehensive commitment to joint defence operations.





Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed on Saturday that the deployment to King Abdulaziz Air Base involves aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force. This official statement highlights the seriousness of the arrangement and the role of Pakistan’s airpower in bolstering Saudi Arabia’s defensive posture.





The inclusion of support aircraft alongside fighters suggests a broader operational integration beyond symbolic presence.





The two countries signed a strategic defence agreement last year, designed to strengthen military co‑ordination and raise the operational readiness of their armed forces. The current deployment demonstrates the practical implementation of that agreement, moving from diplomatic intent to tangible military cooperation.





It also reflects the shared perception of threat from Iranian missile and drone capabilities, which have repeatedly targeted Gulf states.





The activation of this defence pact illustrates the evolving security architecture of the Gulf region, where multinational cooperation is increasingly necessary to counter asymmetric threats.





Pakistan’s involvement adds depth to Saudi Arabia’s defensive network, while also projecting Islamabad’s willingness to engage in regional security beyond South Asia. The move is both a deterrent signal to Iran and a reassurance to Gulf allies of collective resilience.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







