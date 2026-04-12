



OptiValue Tek, a prominent global firm specialising in digital engineering and AI-driven technology consulting, has achieved a landmark success in its defence technology operations by securing a multi-million dollar government contract.





This achievement follows the company’s recent strategic foray into the defence sector, which was initiated through the introduction of its proprietary Integrated Counter-UAV Defence System, commonly referred to as ICUDS. This new development signifies a major leap forward in the firm’s growth within the realm of mission-critical national security infrastructure.





The contract was formally awarded through the Government e-Marketplace, known as GeM, and represents a significant large-scale agreement focused on advanced sensing and detection capabilities.





These technologies are directly aligned with the firm's recently unveiled ICUDS framework. Such a substantial deal highlights the increasing level of trust in OptiValue Tek’s capacity to develop and manufacture sophisticated, indigenous defence solutions that meet modern requirements.





The firm's strategic pivot into the defence industry is anchored by ICUDS, an AI-powered counter-drone platform. This system is specifically engineered to identify, monitor, and disable contemporary aerial threats.





Crucially, it is designed to counter autonomous and radio-frequency-silent drones, which are often capable of bypassing more traditional security systems. The versatility of the platform allows it to function effectively across various operational landscapes, serving the specific needs of the army, navy, and broader defence sectors where immediate threat assessment is vital.





At its core, the ICUDS utilizes a sophisticated multi-layered sensor fusion architecture. This allows the system to integrate radio-frequency intelligence, acoustic sensing, and electro-optical surveillance to ensure that threats are identified with high speed and precision.





As the global landscape sees drones becoming more technically advanced and common, such sophisticated systems are viewed as indispensable for protecting vital assets and maintaining the high operational readiness of national armed forces.





Reflecting on this milestone, Ashish Kumar, the Founder and Managing Director of OptiValue Tek, remarked that the multi-million dollar order serves as a robust validation of the company’s technological roadmap. He emphasised their dedication to creating future-ready, home-grown defence solutions.





Mr Kumar noted that the evolution of aerial threats necessitates intelligent systems capable of operating with extreme reliability and accuracy in complex settings, adding that the ICUDS platform supports the national "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision of self-reliance.





The expanding footprint of OptiValue Tek within the defence technology market illustrates a wider strategic transition for the firm. While previously focused on enterprise digital transformation, the company is now increasingly dedicated to constructing AI-powered, mission-critical systems.





This shift prioritises national security and the protection of critical infrastructure, positioning the firm at the forefront of next-generation innovation within the sovereign defence space.





Agencies







