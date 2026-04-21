



Pakistan has announced the successful test-firing of its indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, marking a significant milestone in its naval modernisation efforts.





The demonstration involved the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, which was deployed by the Pakistan Navy to showcase its precision strike capability.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile executed its mission with exceptional accuracy, underscoring the operational readiness of the force.





The Taimoor missile, designed to neutralise sea-based threats at extended ranges, represents a powerful addition to Pakistan’s maritime arsenal. The ISPR described the test as a “powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness,” highlighting its role in strengthening the Navy’s ability to detect, target, and decisively neutralise enemy threats across the maritime domain.





The demonstration is seen as part of Pakistan’s broader effort to reinforce its deterrence and combat capabilities in the face of evolving regional security challenges.





Notably, most Pakistani missile systems are sourced from abroad, either as CKD kits or ready-to-use platforms. In the past, China shared designs of its obsolete Soviet-era SCUD-based missiles, while North Korea has also been a key source of missile proliferation.

Pakistan's Ra'ad air-launched cruise missile (ALCM), publicly unveiled in 2007, traces its origins to South Africa's troubled Torgos project. In 1993, Kentron (now Denel Dynamics) began developing the Torgos, completing its design phase by 1997 with prototypes ready for testing. Financial woes struck in 1999, prompting Kentron to showcase the 300 km-range missile at Dubai 2000, seeking co-development partners.

Turkey and Pakistan expressed interest in technology transfer. Turkey leveraged the design to evolve its SOM missile, including the SOM-J variant. Pakistan, however, took eight years to adapt the technology, deploying the Ra'ad amid its history of sensitive arms acquisitions.





PTI







