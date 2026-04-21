



The Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, marked a decisive turning point in India’s counter‑terrorism strategy.





Once considered a tragic addition to the long list of incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the attack became the catalyst for a new doctrine that treats every major terror strike as a strategic trigger requiring a multi‑layered and sustained response.





This doctrine now integrates military precision, internal security crackdowns, diplomatic isolation, and hydro‑diplomatic leverage, moving far beyond episodic retaliation.





Within 24 hours of the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a framework that had survived three wars and was long seen as a stabilising pillar in India–Pakistan relations.





By halting meetings of the permanent Indus Commissioners and freezing data‑exchange mechanisms, New Delhi signalled that water would henceforth be treated as a strategic asset, not merely a cooperative norm. This bold step underscored the message that “water and blood can never flow together.”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches in the aftermath of the attack crystallised the new doctrine. He declared that India would not merely respond to terror but actively hunt it down, emphasising that nuclear blackmail would not deter decisive action. His assertion that “terror and talks cannot coexist” became the defining slogan of this playbook.





Operation Sindoor, launched on the night of May 7–8, 2025, embodied this resolve. In a 25‑minute campaign, India fired 24 precision missiles and conducted air strikes on nine terror sites across Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir and mainland Pakistan, including Lashkar‑e‑Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke and Jaish‑e‑Mohammed’s base in Bahawalpur.





Over 100 terrorists were neutralised, with strikes carefully confined to terror infrastructure, avoiding civilian casualties. Modi described Sindoor as a “new form of justice,” targeting the nerve centres of terror rather than symbolic sites.





Operation Mahadev followed as a ground‑based manhunt inside Kashmir, eliminating the three Pakistani terrorists directly responsible for the Pahalgam attack after months of pursuit through rugged terrain.





Operation Amrit intensified intelligence‑led crackdowns on recruitment and logistics networks in south Kashmir and Jammu, resulting in a sharp rise in terrorist deaths compared with the pre‑Pahalgam year.





Operation Trident reinforced maritime grids along India’s western coast to prevent infiltration akin to the 26/11 attacks, while Operation Vajra dismantled sleeper cells, cyber‑terror networks, and financial channels nationwide, leading to the arrest of over 700 individuals and the shutdown of thousands of SIM cards linked to terror financing.





Together, these operations form a coherent architecture of continuous pressure, where military, internal security, and diplomatic‑economic tools operate in lockstep.





The doctrine represents a departure from India’s earlier pattern of one‑off strikes followed by a return to diplomacy.





Instead, the new normal is a four‑track approach: military precision, sustained internal‑security pressure, uncompromising political messaging, and hydro‑diplomatic leverage. As Home Minister Amit Shah succinctly put it, “We will not let terror dictate our peace.”





Agencies







