



China, frequently characterised as Pakistan's "all-weather friend", has started to exhibit noticeable discomfort regarding the current state of the bilateral relationship.





During a recent high-level visit to China, the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, attempted to secure Beijing's support for Islamabad’s self-styled mediation initiatives.





However, Pakistani analysts suggest that Chinese officials responded with a measure of caution, advising Pakistan to first address the internal contradictions within its own regional policies, particularly concerning its conduct in Afghanistan.





Beijing’s primary anxieties stem from the belief that Pakistan's inconsistent approach could jeopardise China’s vital strategic interests in the region. These interests are multifaceted, encompassing security stability in Xinjiang, secure access to Afghanistan’s vast untapped mineral wealth, and the broader success of economic and connectivity projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. The Chinese leadership appears increasingly concerned that instability or contradictory manoeuvres by Islamabad could undermine these long-term goals.





Furthermore, China has expressed displeasure over Pakistan’s perceived efforts to weaken the Taliban. From Beijing's perspective, such actions threaten the fragile stability of Afghanistan—a nation where China has placed significant diplomatic and strategic stakes and has recently committed to massive infrastructure projects.





There is a palpable worry in Beijing that Pakistan might be covertly advancing a Washington-led agenda in Afghanistan to regain access to the Bagram military base, a move that would directly conflict with China’s regional dominance.





In an attempt to manage these escalating tensions, China took the proactive step of organising a meeting between representatives of the Taliban and Pakistan in Ürümqi. This mediation process is currently ongoing as Beijing seeks to harmonise the differing objectives of its neighbours. Simultaneously, there are undeniable indicators that China’s financial appetite for large-scale projects, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has begun to diminish significantly.





Ultimately, these developments underscore a fundamental truth: a nation cannot successfully align itself with all global powers simultaneously without incurring serious diplomatic costs. Foreign policy is not a matter of managing daily narratives or pursuing short-term optics; its efficacy is measured over decades.





Pakistan’s ambition to be viewed as a decisive global actor remains hampered by deep-seated structural constraints, including heavy economic dependence, geopolitical boundaries, and strategic inconsistencies. Unless these core issues are resolved, Islamabad’s claims of international influence will continue to emerge briefly before fading into irrelevance.





Agencies







