



Raana Semiconductor Ltd has successfully deployed its fully indigenous Czochralski (CZ) crystal growth system, valued at ₹10.48 crore, at the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET).





This marks a crucial step in India’s semiconductor autonomy, enabling the domestic production of single-crystal Silicon and Germanium ingots.





By achieving this milestone, India reduces its reliance on imports for vital defence and electronic components, strengthening its position in the global semiconductor supply chain. With over a decade of experience in the semiconductor sector, RSPL has collaborated with institutions such as BARC and IGCAR and has recorded a revenue CAGR of around 30 per cent in recent years.





The system represents the first domestically designed and produced CZ silicon ingot growth technology in India, capable of producing 10–12 inch ingots. This scale of production is critical for meeting the demands of advanced semiconductor fabrication and solar cell manufacturing, where single-crystal substrates form the backbone of high-performance devices.





The localisation of such upstream technology is a significant achievement, as India has historically depended entirely on imports for these substrates.





The deployment of the system at C-MET is strategically important, as it provides a national research and development platform with direct access to indigenous crystal growth capabilities.





This milestone not only enhances India’s technological sovereignty but also lays the foundation for building a robust domestic ecosystem for semiconductor raw materials. By reducing 100% import dependency, India strengthens its resilience in critical sectors such as defence electronics, communication systems, and renewable energy technologies.





The initiative has gained strong industry backing, with Raana Semiconductor securing a $3 million seed funding round led by Equirus Innovatex Fund and Artha Venture Fund. This financial support signals investor confidence in India’s ability to localise semiconductor supply chains and scale indigenous innovation.





It also reflects a broader industry commitment to nurturing home-grown solutions that can compete globally in advanced technology domains.





This development aligns seamlessly with India’s broader semiconductor roadmap for 2026–2027, which emphasises building a comprehensive ecosystem spanning raw materials, fabrication, and advanced packaging.





By complementing ongoing efforts in chip design and fabrication, the indigenous CZ crystal growth system ensures that India is not merely assembling components but is actively mastering the upstream processes that underpin semiconductor manufacturing.





This positions the country to achieve greater self-reliance and to emerge as a credible global player in the semiconductor industry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







