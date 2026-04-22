



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made a strong pitch for enhanced collaboration between the defence industrial ecosystems of India and Germany, emphasising that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is an open invitation to co-create, co-develop, and co-innovate.





Speaking before the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security on the first day of his three-day visit to Germany, he underlined that the world is confronted with new security threats, and rapid technological transformation has rendered the global environment highly complex and intricately connected.





He stressed that a new approach, marked by adaptability and readiness to embrace change, is urgently required. Singh highlighted that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is undergoing an unprecedented transformation in its defence sector.





He argued that deeper partnerships with German industry could deliver significant mutual benefits, particularly in the context of evolving global challenges.





The Defence Minister reiterated that India and Germany are not only strategic partners but also consequential voices in shaping the global discourse of the present era. His remarks underscored the importance of aligning industrial cooperation with broader strategic objectives, positioning both nations as key players in addressing emerging threats and opportunities.





During the course of his visit, Singh is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, as well as other senior leaders of the German government. These discussions are aimed at further strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.





A Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are expected to be signed in the presence of both Defence Ministers, signalling a concrete step forward in institutionalising collaboration.





This visit marks a significant moment in Indo-German defence relations, with Singh’s emphasis on industrial collaboration reflecting India’s broader push for self-reliance while simultaneously seeking to integrate with advanced global defence ecosystems.





Agencies







