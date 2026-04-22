



The Indian Air Force is set to conduct a highway landing drill on 22 April, activating the Purvanchal Highway’s Karwal Kheri stretch in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The exercise will feature Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, and Mirage fighters, Mi-17 helicopters, and transport aircraft such as the C-295 and AN-32.





The 3.2 km reinforced strip, built by the National Highways Authority of India in collaboration with the IAF, serves as a road in peacetime but can be converted into an airstrip during conflict or disaster. India has identified 28 such emergency landing fields across 11 states, with about 15 already operational, mainly on national highways.





This drill comes in the wake of a hard landing incident involving a Sukhoi Su-30MKI at Pune airport. The aircraft suffered an undercarriage failure and became immobilised on the runway, leading to a near 10-hour shutdown of the civil-military airfield.





The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the incident, focusing on factors such as vertical speed at touchdown, pilot response, and the oleo-pneumatic system. The investigation aims to determine the precise cause of the failure and prevent similar occurrences in the future.





Analysts have pointed out that Pune’s dual-use airfield status means defence operations take precedence, which can halt commercial flights during emergencies.





The airport’s single runway and restricted operating hours increase the risk of disruptions. Aviation experts have emphasised the need for infrastructure expansion, highlighting the proposed Purandar airport as a critical project to meet growing demand and reduce vulnerabilities in the current system.





Agencies







