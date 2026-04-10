



India’s plan to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France has not advanced significantly in the past two months, despite initial momentum following approval by the Defence Acquisition Council on 12 February 2026.





Hopes were high that French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India soon after would accelerate the process, but the deal did not move forward. The next step was expected to be clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, yet the proposal has not reached that stage, sparking debate about the reasons for delay.





The Indian Air Force is under pressure due to a shortage in its fighter fleet. While the sanctioned strength is 42 squadrons, the current number is around 29, each comprising roughly 18 aircraft. This shortfall has been compounded by delays in deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet, of which 180 were ordered but have not yet entered service in expected numbers.





Rafale has become the preferred option because India already operates two squadrons and has ordered 26 naval variants for the Navy. The aircraft is integrated into India’s training and operational systems, making expansion of the fleet a logical step.





The new proposal envisages 18 jets delivered in flyaway condition and 96 built in India, with local manufacturing starting at 30 percent and rising to 60 percent. Valued at around ₹3.25 lakh crore, it would be one of India’s largest defence purchases.





India’s emphasis is not only on acquiring aircraft but also on integrating indigenous weapons and missiles into the Rafale platform. This includes long‑term flexibility in upgrades and software access for weapon integration. The BrahMos missile system, jointly developed with Russia, has been highlighted in this context. A newer version with a range of up to 800 km is under development, and its integration into Rafale would require deep technical access to aircraft systems.





French officials have expressed concern over the level of access required, particularly regarding sensitive software and data protection. Their apprehension is heightened by India’s extensive defence ties with Russia, which raise questions about technology security. France, as a NATO member, is aligned against Russian influence, especially in the wake of the Russia‑Ukraine war, making the issue geopolitically sensitive.





The deal remains strategically important for both sides. For India, it offers a practical solution to address fighter shortages.





For France, it represents a major defence export opportunity. If finalised, India’s Rafale fleet would rise to around 176 aircraft, making it one of the largest operators outside France, whose Air Force currently fields about 300.





Similar concerns over source code and integration terms have affected Rafale negotiations elsewhere, with past cases of countries withdrawing over related issues. The future of the deal now hinges on how India and France resolve questions of software access, weapons integration, and trust in long‑term technology sharing.





Agencies











