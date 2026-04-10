



India is advancing its stealth fighter and combat drone programs with the Defence Research and Development Organisation developing a specialised version of the ASTRA MK-2 air‑to‑air missile, reported Zee News.





This new variant incorporates folding fins, enabling it to fit inside the internal weapons bays of future stealth platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and the Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle.





The project has been prioritised because stealth aircraft rely on carrying weapons internally, as external carriage increases radar visibility and undermines stealth advantages. By redesigning the ASTRA MK-2, India aims to preserve stealth while ensuring sufficient weapon capacity for combat missions.





Stealth aircraft depend on smooth outer surfaces to reduce radar detection, but conventional missiles with fixed fins occupy more space, limiting internal storage. To overcome this, DRDO engineers have created a spring‑loaded folding fin system.





The fins remain folded against the missile body inside the aircraft and automatically deploy once launched, stabilising the missile and guiding it towards its target. This innovation saves space without compromising performance and allows stealth aircraft to carry more missiles internally.





The folding‑fin design is expected to significantly enhance the AMCA’s internal firepower. Earlier estimates suggested the aircraft could carry four ASTRA MK-2 missiles internally, but the compact design now allows up to six.





This increase enables pilots to engage multiple targets while maintaining stealth. The Aeronautical Development Agency is working with DRDO to refine the dimensions of the AMCA’s internal bay to accommodate the modified missile.





High‑speed separation tests conducted in late 2025 confirmed the missile could be safely released at supersonic speeds without endangering the aircraft, marking a crucial step in integration.





The same technology is being adapted for the Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle, also known as the Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft.





This stealth flying‑wing drone is designed for deep‑strike missions, and the modified ASTRA MK-2 will be carried internally, allowing the drone to defend itself against enemy aircraft while operating in hostile airspace.





Integration work accelerated after the Defence Acquisition Council approved the acquisition of four squadrons of the drone in March 2026.





Beyond its folding fins, the ASTRA MK-2 offers enhanced combat performance. It employs a dual‑pulse solid rocket motor, providing a strike range of 160 to 200 kilometres. The second pulse activates during the final phase of flight, delivering additional speed and energy to intercept manoeuvring targets.





This improves its ability to counter evasive aircraft. The missile also features a domestically developed Ku‑band active radar seeker, reinforcing India’s push for indigenous defence technologies.





The folding‑fin concept is also shaping the development of the ASTRA MK-3, known as Gandiva, which is being designed specifically for stealth platforms. This missile uses a Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet propulsion system, successfully flight‑tested in April 2026 at Chandipur.





The system allows thrust modulation during flight, sustaining supersonic speeds up to Mach 4.5. With a range of 300 to 350 kilometres, the ASTRA MK-3 is expected to target high‑value assets such as airborne early warning aircraft and mid‑air refuellers.





Together, the folding‑fin ASTRA MK-2 and the forthcoming ASTRA MK-3 represent a major step in India’s drive to build stealth‑compatible missile systems.





These innovations will strengthen future air combat and deep‑strike capabilities, ensuring that India’s next‑generation platforms can operate effectively in contested environments while maintaining stealth advantages.





Zee News







