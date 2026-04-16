

Russia’s state arms exporter ROSOBORONEXPORT announced that it had signed export agreements involving the Sukhoi Su-57 during the DSA-2026 defence exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

However, the company did not disclose the number of aircraft involved, the identity of the customers, or delivery timelines, leaving the scope of these deals unclear.

The export variant, designated the Su-57E, has reportedly attracted interest from multiple countries, with Rosoboronexport claiming that its customer base is expanding. Yet, no new operators have been officially identified, and the lack of transparency has fuelled speculation about the program’s progress.





Algeria remains the only widely cited foreign user of the Su-57, though neither Moscow nor Algiers has confirmed deliveries. Observers have reported Su-57 activity in Algerian airspace since late 2025, suggesting that the aircraft may have entered service without formal announcement. This has reinforced the perception that Algeria is the first export operator, even if official confirmation is absent.





Previous reports indicated that Algeria could acquire around 14 aircraft under a deal discussed since 2019. The status of that agreement has remained uncertain for years, with Russian officials repeatedly referring to an unnamed foreign customer without providing details. Production constraints and the need to tailor systems for export clients have been cited as factors affecting delivery timelines.





Other countries often mentioned as potential buyers include India and several Southeast Asian operators. Some of these markets have explored unconventional financing structures, including barter-based arrangements, due to budgetary constraints. Such mechanisms highlight the challenges of securing high-value defence acquisitions in regions with limited fiscal flexibility.





Russia’s push to expand exports of the Su-57 reflects both economic necessity and strategic ambition. The program has faced slow production rates, with the Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant struggling to meet domestic demand.





By promoting the Su-57E abroad, United Aircraft Corporation and Rosoboronexport are attempting to secure additional revenue streams that could help sustain production lines and justify scaling up output. Export deals, even if modest in scale, provide financial breathing space and political signalling value.





Algeria’s reported acquisition of around 14 aircraft, though never officially confirmed, is significant. If true, it marks the first foreign entry into Russia’s fifth-generation fighter ecosystem. Algeria’s interest underscores Moscow’s enduring defence ties with North Africa, where Russian equipment has long been a staple.





The discreet nature of the deal, with sightings of Su-57s in Algerian airspace preceding any formal announcement, suggests a deliberate strategy of opacity—allowing Russia to claim export success without exposing itself to scrutiny over delivery timelines or production bottlenecks.





India’s name frequently surfaces in discussions of potential Su-57 exports, though New Delhi’s past withdrawal from the FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) project highlights the complexities of cooperation.





India’s defence procurement is shaped by budgetary constraints, competing priorities, and a desire for technology transfer. Russia’s willingness to explore unconventional financing structures, including barter-based arrangements, reflects an effort to accommodate such realities. Yet, India’s pursuit of indigenous fighter programs, such as the AMCA, complicates the likelihood of a major Su-57 purchase.





Southeast Asia represents another potential market, where countries seek advanced airpower to balance regional dynamics. However, affordability remains a barrier. Russia’s openness to flexible financing indicates recognition of these constraints, but the absence of confirmed deals suggests that interest has yet to translate into firm commitments.





Strategically, Russia’s promotion of the Su-57E is about more than revenue. It is a bid to demonstrate that Moscow remains a credible supplier of cutting-edge combat aircraft despite Western sanctions, economic pressure, and competition from US and Chinese fifth-generation fighters. By securing even one or two export customers, Russia can claim legitimacy for the Su-57 program and reinforce its image as a global defence player.





At the same time, the opacity surrounding customers and delivery schedules reflects vulnerabilities. Production bottlenecks, the need to tailor systems for export, and the risk of overpromising all constrain Russia’s ability to scale exports quickly.





The Su-57’s export narrative thus serves as both a marketing tool and a geopolitical signal, projecting strength while masking industrial fragility.





In essence, the Su-57 export push is a balancing act: Russia seeks to leverage limited production capacity to secure prestige and revenue, while navigating the realities of constrained budgets among potential buyers.





Algeria’s quiet adoption, if confirmed, provides Moscow with a foothold. Expanding beyond that will require overcoming both financial and industrial hurdles, as well as convincing sceptical partners that the Su-57 can deliver on its promise of fifth-generation capability.





For United Aircraft Corporation, expanding exports of the Su-57 is seen as a potential revenue stream to support increased output at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant.





Production of the aircraft remains limited, and the program has faced slow manufacturing rates. Foreign sales could help sustain scale-up efforts, even as domestic orders continue to dominate the backlog.





Agencies







