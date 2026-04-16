



India and Germany have agreed to intensify cooperation in defence, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical technologies against the backdrop of mounting geopolitical instability, particularly the crisis in West Asia.

The decision was reached during the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Berlin, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Geza Andreas von Geyr. The meeting provided a platform for both sides to deliberate on expanding engagement across strategic sectors.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the two delegations exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the ongoing West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the discussions offered an opportunity to review the current state of relations and identify avenues for deepening the strategic partnership.





The consultations encompassed a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of bilateral ties. This included trade and investment, defence and security, technology, sustainable development, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.





Both sides agreed to diversify collaboration in areas of contemporary relevance such as critical and emerging technologies, industrial cooperation, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and joint development projects in third countries.





Foreign Secretary Misri also engaged with senior foreign policy experts, members of Parliament, and officials from both Federal and State governments of Germany at the Korber Foundation. These interactions were described as cordial and constructive, reflecting the friendly atmosphere of the visit.





The MEA highlighted that the visit followed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to India in January, which had already given significant momentum to bilateral ties.





Misri’s engagements in Berlin further advanced cooperation across priority areas and laid the groundwork for substantive outcomes at the upcoming India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations scheduled later this year.





PTI







