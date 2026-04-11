



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has officially handed over four DHRUV MK-III Maritime Role helicopters to the Indian Coast Guard during a ceremony conducted in Bangalore on Friday.





This delivery marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between the state-owned aerospace company and the maritime security force.





By completing this handover, HAL confirmed that it has successfully met the stipulated delivery timelines. This achievement is expected to bolster the operational readiness and surveillance capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard across the nation’s vast coastline.





The formal transfer of the aircraft was finalised through the handing over of official helicopter documents. These papers were provided by the Office of the Regional Director, Aeronautical Quality Assurance, alongside the Helicopter Division, to the specific Coast Guard squadrons based in Kochi and Porbandar.





These four units represent a portion of a larger commitment, as they are part of a contract for nine DHRUV MK-III (MR) helicopters that was signed in March 2024. This follows a successful previous phase where HAL delivered 16 similar helicopters to the Coast Guard by the year 2022.





The fleet continues to expand as the demand for indigenous technology grows. In addition to the current deliveries, a further order for six more helicopters was formalised in March 2026, ensuring a steady pipeline of advanced aerial assets for maritime use.





Technically, the DHRUV MK-III (MR) serves as the dedicated maritime version of the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter. It is a highly versatile, twin-engine machine designed to perform under the most demanding conditions found at sea.





The helicopter is equipped to handle a wide array of mission profiles, ranging from maritime surveillance and search and rescue to casualty evacuation. Its multi-role nature allows it to be used effectively for coastal security, law enforcement, and anti-piracy operations.





Beyond its combat and security functions, the aircraft is also configured for logistical support, troop transport, and VIP travel. This versatility ensures that the Indian Coast Guard can respond to diverse challenges, from humanitarian crises to high-stakes security threats.





PTI







