



India is currently evaluating the induction of the Russian-made UPAB-1500B-E precision-guided glide munition to bolster the offensive capabilities of its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter fleet.





This high-altitude, long-range weapon is designed to strike heavily fortified stationary targets, offering the Indian Air Force a potent tool for stand-off strikes against strategic infrastructure.





The munition belongs to the 1,500 kg weight class and is engineered to destroy hardened military assets such as command centres, communication hubs, and ammunition depots located deep within contested territory.





The UPAB-1500B-E, often referred to as a "smart" glide bomb, utilises a combination of inertial navigation and satellite guidance to achieve high precision. It is equipped with an armour-piercing, high-explosive concrete-piercing warhead, making it particularly effective against reinforced bunkers and underground facilities.





The bomb's design features folding wings that deploy after release, allowing it to glide over significant distances and hit targets with a circular error probable of only a few metres.





By integrating this heavy-duty munition into the Su-30MKI, which serves as the backbone of the Indian Air Force, India aims to expand its long-range stand-off strike envelope.





This capability is specifically viewed as a deterrent and a strategic counter-measure against key targets in Pakistan.





The ability to launch these munitions from a safe distance reduces the vulnerability of Indian aircraft to enemy air defence systems, ensuring that high-value targets can be neutralised without entering high-risk engagement zones.





This move comes as part of a broader effort to modernise the Su-30MKI fleet under the "Super Sukhoi" initiative. While India is making significant strides in indigenous weaponry—such as the Gaurav glide bombs and the BrahMos cruise missiles—the potential induction of the Russian UPAB-1500 class fills a specific niche for ultra-heavy, bunker-busting precision effects.





The combination of Russian heavy ordnance and Indian-integrated avionics is expected to provide a flexible and devastating response capability in any future cross-border escalation.





The operational range of the UPAB-1500B-E, which can reach up to 50 kilometres when released from high altitudes, allows for a "launch and leave" tactic. This tactical flexibility is crucial for maintaining air superiority in the region.





As the Indian Air Force continues to assess the performance of these munitions in contemporary conflicts, the final decision on induction will likely hinge on technical compatibility and the speed of integration into the existing Su-30MKI weapon control systems.





Agencies







