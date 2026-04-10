



The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an inter-state network involved in terror, arms smuggling, and espionage, reportedly directed by handlers in Pakistan and the Inter-Services Intelligence.





According to an official statement released on Friday, this covert module had established a sophisticated surveillance system by installing solar-powered CCTV cameras near sensitive military sites across Rajasthan and Punjab.





The breakthrough came following two coordinated strikes which resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals. The investigation has exposed a broader conspiracy linked to Babbar Khalsa International, a banned organisation. This module was specifically focused on reconnaissance of critical defence installations and the smuggling of weapons, posing a direct and severe threat to India’s national security.





Police uncovered that the suspects had deployed at least nine solar-powered cameras equipped with SIM cards at strategically vital locations. These devices were placed in areas where the movement of Army and paramilitary forces is frequent. Locations targeted included Moga, Patiala, Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Kapurthala in Punjab, as well as Alwar and Bikaner in Rajasthan, Ambala in Haryana, and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.





Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah highlighted that these areas are high-security zones due to their proximity to international borders and the presence of major Army cantonments and logistics corridors. Using mobile applications and SIM cards obtained through fraudulent identities, the module transmitted real-time video feeds directly to handlers based in Pakistan.





The operatives were reportedly working under the direct command of Pakistan-based handlers, using encrypted communication platforms to coordinate their activities. Their primary tasks involved monitoring the movement of troops and capturing detailed visuals of various defence establishments to relay across the border.





The use of solar power was a deliberate tactic to ensure the surveillance remained uninterrupted in remote areas without traditional power sources, making the equipment much harder to detect. The official noted that such technological sophistication suggests significant external guidance and technical support for the operation.





In the first phase of the crackdown, the Northern Range of the Special Cell arrested six individuals across Delhi and Punjab. Following these arrests, police recovered four pistols—three of which were foreign-made—24 live cartridges, and nine CCTV cameras. This was supported by a combination of human intelligence and technical surveillance.





A second operation, led by the Southwestern Range using inputs from Military Intelligence, resulted in the capture of five additional suspects in Punjab. These individuals were actively engaged in reconnaissance missions and were found to be sharing sensitive visual data of Border Security Force and Army installations with their handlers.





Interrogations revealed that the suspects were enticed into the network with monetary rewards funded by the cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons. They were responsible for the logistics of the operation, including the procurement of SIM cards, transport, and the physical installation of the cameras.





A key figure, Manpreet Singh from Tarn Taran, was identified as the primary contact for the Pakistani handlers. He coordinated the delivery of foreign weapons and managed communication channels. Other associates, including Sahil and Anmol, were tasked with the physical placement of cameras to ensure they captured the best possible views of border roads and cantonments.





The module was also attempting to expand by recruiting local youths to ensure the long-term sustainability of their espionage efforts. Beyond intelligence gathering, the investigation found that the group was involved in a wider arms trafficking network where funds were moved through digital platforms to finance their operations.





The police believe this crackdown has likely averted a potential terror attack, as intelligence suggested the module was planning to use grenades against security establishments. Currently, security agencies are conducting a deep analysis of digital evidence and mobile data to uncover further sleeper cells and interconnected networks.





PTI







