



India and Bangladesh have formally agreed to advance the normalisation of their bilateral relations following a period of significant diplomatic strain.





This commitment was solidified during a visit to New Delhi by the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, who engaged in high-level discussions with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, and other senior officials.





The meeting served as a pivotal moment for both nations to resume existing diplomatic mechanisms intended to resolve differences and enhance cooperation in the vital sectors of trade and energy.





Minister Rahman’s visit marks the first ministerial-level engagement since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, achieved a sweeping victory in the February general election.





The Indian government has initiated a proactive outreach towards the new BNP administration, seeking to rebuild a partnership that had reached a historical low during the preceding interim government's tenure. This diplomatic reset is aimed at moving past recent volatilities and fostering a more stable regional environment.





A primary focus of the discussions involved addressing sensitive and contentious issues without allowing them to derail broader bilateral progress. Central to these talks were the extradition requests for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both of whom have been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal.





Additionally, the two sides discussed the legal handling of two Bangladeshi nationals recently apprehended in West Bengal for their alleged roles in the assassination of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi.





Regarding the legal proceedings, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry confirmed that both nations agreed to handle the return of the suspects in the Hadi case according to the established extradition treaty.





While the Indian Ministry of External Affairs remained more reserved in its public readout concerning these specific judicial matters, officials acknowledged that the presence of the exiled Awami League leaders in India remains a significant point of dialogue. The objective remains to ensure these legal complexities do not hinder the restoration of people-to-people ties and economic synergy.





During the sessions, Minister S. Jaishankar expressed India's firm intent to engage constructively with the new government in Dhaka. The two ministers explored various proposals to deepen the partnership, with plans for follow-up official meetings to be scheduled shortly.





For his part, Minister Rahman articulated a "Bangladesh First" foreign policy, emphasizing that future cooperation would be built upon the foundations of mutual trust, respect, and reciprocal benefit.





A significant outcome for the citizens of both nations is the impending easing of visa restrictions. India indicated that medical and business visas would become more accessible in the coming weeks, addressing a major grievance from Dhaka that arose when ties were strained.





This move is expected to revitalise cross-border travel and support the many Bangladeshis who rely on India for specialised healthcare and commercial ventures.





Energy and commodity security also featured prominently on the agenda. In a meeting with Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri, the Bangladeshi delegation requested an increase in the supply of diesel and fertilisers.





Given the energy disruptions caused by ongoing conflicts in West Asia, India expressed a willingness to consider these requests favourably, subject to market conditions. This cooperation highlights the interdependence of the two nations in maintaining regional economic stability.





The diplomatic mission further involved the Prime Minister’s foreign affairs adviser, Humayun Kabir, who engaged with political leadership in India, including the BJP’s foreign affairs department.





These multi-layered talks, which began with a private session between Minister Rahman and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, signal a comprehensive effort to synchronise security, political, and economic interests between the two neighbours.





Agencies







