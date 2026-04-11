SS Innovations (SSI), based in Gurugram, has unveiled Project Vimana, a ground breaking drone-mounted robotic system tailored for remote telesurgery on wounded soldiers in battlefield settings. This innovative technology promises to revolutionise emergency medical care in combat zones, drawing from a report by India Today.





The system made its debut at the 3rd Global Multi-Specialty Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2026. It targets the stabilisation of critically injured personnel in remote, hard-to-reach areas where swift medical evacuation proves impossible.





Project Vimana integrates a heavy-lift autonomous drone as its core platform. This drone carries dual 7-degree-of-freedom miniature robotic arms, alongside high-definition cameras for precise visual feedback.





Trauma surgeons operate these robotic arms remotely from a secure command centre. This setup enables them to execute critical procedures such as haemorrhage control, chest decompression, shrapnel extraction, and wound repair.





The primary goal of Project Vimana centres on bridging the vital 'golden hour'—the critical window between injury occurrence and medical evacuation in high-risk combat environments. By delivering immediate intervention, it aims to boost survival rates dramatically.





At present, the project remains in the proof-of-concept stage. Developers anticipate roughly 1.5 years for comprehensive trials and securing essential regulatory approvals before full deployment.





SS Innovations operates under the leadership of Dr Sudhir Srivastava. The company is simultaneously advancing complementary initiatives to bolster both defence and healthcare sectors.





Among these is Project Operion, a mobile operating room ecosystem designed for rapid deployment. It transforms standard medical facilities into versatile, mission-ready assets.





Additionally, SSI is developing SSI Avtara, a humanoid robot. This versatile platform supports diverse roles in defence operations and broader healthcare applications.





IDN (With India Today Inputs)







