



Citing a report from TASS and in a significant move to bolster bilateral military ties, Russia has extended a formal proposal to supply India with approximately two squadrons of its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft.





This offer comes at a time when India is navigating its long-term aerial strategy, with the potential deliveries of these advanced jets slated to begin between 2027 and 2028. If the deal proceeds, the full induction of the fleet into the Indian Air Force would likely be completed by the 2030–31 period.





Current reports suggest that the Indian government is in the process of evaluating the offer, which would encompass between 36 and 40 aircraft. The acquisition is being viewed as a possible interim solution to enhance India’s combat capabilities and bridge the technological gap while the nation continues to develop its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





This would allow the air force to maintain a sophisticated edge in the region during the AMCA's transition from blueprint to operational reality.





The Russian proposal outlines a phased increase in production to ensure that the delivery timelines are met, with Moscow aiming to scale up its manufacturing output significantly over the next few years. At present, the Su-57 units are equipped with AL-41F1 engines.





However, the offer also hints at future technical evolutions, including the integration of next-generation powerplants that would further enhance the aircraft's performance and stealth characteristics.





A pivotal aspect of the proposal is the inclusion of substantial domestic participation, a move that aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in the defence sector. There is a possibility that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could support up to 50% of the production infrastructure, provided a local manufacturing arrangement is formalised. This would ensure that a significant portion of the project's value and technical expertise remains within the Indian industrial ecosystem.





Despite the strategic allure of the Su-57, New Delhi is expected to weigh several critical factors before committing to the deal. High on the list of priorities are the total cost of the acquisition, the depth of technology transfer being offered, and the potential impact on India’s long-term strategic autonomy.





Ensuring that the deal does not lead to over-dependence on a single foreign supplier remains a core consideration for Indian policymakers.





As it stands, these discussions are still in their infancy. While the proposal represents a major development in Indo-Russian defence cooperation, no final decision has been announced by the Indian government. The coming months will likely see rigorous technical and financial assessments as India decides whether the "Felon" fits into its vision for a future-ready air force.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







