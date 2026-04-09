



Iran has decisively ruled out any negotiations regarding its nuclear enrichment program, with state officials asserting that the nation’s right to enrichment remains non-negotiable.





This firm stance comes via reports from the Iranian state news agency, ISNA, even as the country navigates complex efforts to end hostilities across West Asia involving the United States and Israel.





Mohammad Eslami, the Vice President for Nuclear Affairs and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, emphasised that external pressures from Washington and Tel Aviv to curb these activities would fail. He stated clearly that the Islamic Republic views its enrichment rights as an absolute sovereign prerogative that cannot be bartered away.





Eslami further contended that no external authority or legal framework possesses the power to obstruct Iran’s nuclear path. He described the demands of "enemies" to limit enrichment as unrealistic "pipe dreams," suggesting that these expectations would never be realised.





These developments are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile, two-week ceasefire intended to pause the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel coalition. High-stakes negotiations are currently scheduled to take place in Islamabad, where parties aim to establish a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the regional hostilities.





A central point of friction remains the position of US President Donald Trump, who has pushed for Tehran to completely dismantle its nuclear programme, including all uranium enrichment. While Iran has firmly rejected this, the President has offered a different narrative regarding the progress of the talks.





On Wednesday, President Trump claimed that the Islamic Republic had already agreed to halt its uranium enrichment as part of a broader deal. He also noted that discussions are currently underway regarding the potential for tariff and sanctions relief for Iran in exchange for compliance.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed a willingness for the United States to work closely with Iran, following what he characterised as a "very productive Regime Change" within the country. He suggested that the transition has opened a new chapter for bilateral cooperation.





The President’s post further detailed plans for the US to collaborate with Iran to "dig up and remove" nuclear material from deeply buried sites, referencing the use of B-2 bombers in previous strikes. He noted that these locations have remained under "exacting Satellite Surveillance" by the Space Force and have been untouched since the date of the attack.





Trump indicated that significant progress has already been made on a broader 15-point agreement, suggesting that many aspects have been finalised. However, the stark contrast between Eslami’s public defiance and Trump’s claims of an agreement highlights the immense tension surrounding the upcoming Islamabad summit.





ANI







