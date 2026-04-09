



Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has commenced a crucial two-day diplomatic visit to Qatar against a backdrop of escalating regional instability and severe threats to global energy security.





This visit is primarily motivated by the urgent need to address vulnerabilities in India’s energy supply chain, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict involving Iran. As one of the world’s leading energy consumers, India finds itself in a precarious position due to its heavy reliance on external sources for liquefied natural gas.





According to oil economist Kirit Parikh, India currently procures approximately 50 per cent of its total LNG requirements from the international market. Within this portion, Qatar serves as a foundational partner, providing nearly 40 per cent of those imports.





This vital supply line has been compromised recently as the Qatari government was forced to shutter major production plants. Furthermore, the persistent disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery for global energy transit, has further strangled the flow of gas to the Indian subcontinent.





The physical impact of the conflict on Qatar’s energy infrastructure has been devastating. Since late February, Iranian strikes have targeted key facilities, damaging nearly 17 per cent of the nation’s total LNG export capacity.





Detailed reports from QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi indicate that the attacks hit two of the country’s fourteen LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids facilities. These strikes have effectively removed an estimated 12.8 million tonnes of annual output from the global market.





The long-term outlook for recovery remains challenging, as experts suggest that the necessary repairs to these sophisticated facilities could span between three and five years. Economically, the disruption is projected to cost Qatar approximately $20 billion in annual revenue losses.





This shortfall has sent shockwaves through the international community, raising significant alarms regarding energy stability for major importers across both Europe and Asia who depend on Middle Eastern gas.





In response to these regional bottlenecks, the Indian government has proactively sought to diversify its procurement strategy. New Delhi has reportedly begun large-scale imports of natural gas through alternative markets and shipping routes.





These efforts are focused on securing LNG from the United States, Australia, and Russia to mitigate the impact of the Middle Eastern crisis. Minister Puri is expected to use his time in Qatar to engage in high-level discussions specifically aimed at stabilizing and renegotiating LNG supply commitments.





The conflict has also cast a shadow over India’s domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply, particularly after Iran restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This chokepoint is responsible for carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, making its closure a significant threat to price stability and availability. Despite these external pressures, the Ministry of Petroleum has issued reassurances that the domestic LPG cylinder network continues to operate within normal parameters.





To combat potential shortages and prevent the illegal diversion of fuel, the ministry has observed a significant shift in consumer behaviour and administrative oversight. Online LPG bookings have surged by approximately 95 per cent, while the use of Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries has risen by 91 per cent.





These digital measures are designed to ensure that the fuel reaches the intended households. Recent data confirms that over 5.35 million domestic LPG cylinders were successfully delivered on a single day in early April, suggesting a resilient distribution chain.





Parallel to Minister Puri’s mission, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled for a multi-nation tour that includes Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates. This marks the first visit to the UAE by an Indian minister since the outbreak of the Iran war.





While Jaishankar will attend the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, his subsequent stop in the UAE will place energy security at the absolute forefront of the diplomatic agenda, highlighting India’s coordinated "energy diplomacy" approach.





These diplomatic efforts are unfolding during a period of extreme volatility. Although a temporary two-week ceasefire was recently brokered between the United States and Iran—with President Donald Trump describing Tehran’s conditions as "workable"—the situation on the ground remains fragile.





Strikes have reportedly continued despite the agreement, and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted, keeping the pressure on Indian negotiators to secure long-term energy guarantees.





Agencies







